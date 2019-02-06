Lakers Trade Talk: Top Deals Sending Lonzo Ball to Suns Without Pelicans

Although the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans trade talks involving Anthony Davis have stalled, it’s led to a new conversation coming to light. And it’s one that involves Lonzo Ball and his outspoken father LaVar. Early on in the process, Ball’s camp made it known that they would prefer to go to a third team over landing with the Pelicans in any potential deal.

The Pelicans obviously wanted Ball in the trade, and whether or not that pans out remains to be seen. But for now, LaVar Ball has opted to go public with his thoughts on the situation and specifically the trade chatter. As ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk revealed, the second-year guard’s father revealed where his sights are set.

“We want to be in L.A.,” LaVar Ball told ESPN. “But if he’s traded, I don’t want Lonzo in New Orleans. Phoenix is the best fit for him. And I am going to speak it into existence.”

While neither Lonzo nor LaVar gets to decide where they land, it’s obviously not ideal for the Pelicans to acquire him if he has zero interest in being there. But with the Lakers and Pelicans talks coming to a halt, one interesting topic may be whether the team should deal Ball to the Suns in a side deal of their own.

This could make sense for a few reasons, one of which is they could acquire a player the Pelicans may want if/when trade talks ramp back up this offseason. Beyond that, the Lakers could possibly land a pick or two from Phoenix to also add into the deal. Let’s take a look at a few trade scenarios in which Ball could head to the Suns even without the Davis trade happening immediately.

*Note: Trades created with ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine.

Lakers Trade Ball for T.J. Warren & Pick

Lakers receive : T.J. Warren, Milwaukee’s future first-round pick

: T.J. Warren, Milwaukee’s future first-round pick Suns receive: Lonzo Ball, Michael Beasley

If the recent rumblings are true, the Lakers may be wise to add T.J. Warren in the deal. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, if the Suns emerged as a third team, it could send Warren to the Pelicans. Assuming New Orleans has interest in the forward, the Lakers could add him and potentially the Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick that’s due to Phoenix.

While a first-round pick going back in this deal makes it close, it’s worth noting that this selection is protected 1-3 and 17-30 in 2019 and 1-7 in 2020, per RealGM. Realistically, it’ll wind up as a late-round choice, but it could still be a piece to add into a trade for Davis during the offseason.

Lakers Acquire Backup Point Guard With Warren for Ball

Lakers receive: T.J. Warren, De’Anthony Melton

Suns receive: Lonzo Ball, Michael Beasley

I couldn’t make myself tack a pick onto this one, and the focus would instead turn to Warren as a possible addition for the Lakers to the future Davis trade. While De’Anthony Melton has shown glimpses of major upside, I’d envision that the Suns would be willing to deal him in order to bring Ball to town.

Along with that, Melton could have trade value as well in the offseason if the Lakers attempt to include him in the package. If not, they have a solid backup point guard for this season and potentially one who could be a starter in the near future.

READ NEXT: Lonzo Ball Trade Talk: Best 3-Team Lakers Deals for Anthony Davis