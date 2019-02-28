Lakers Trade Talk: Latest Outlook Post-Anthony Davis Negotations

Three weeks ago, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out of the Anthony Davis sweepstakes, citing “outrageous” requests made by New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps.

Flash forward to tonight, and a lot has changed. For one, Demps is no longer in charge, as the Pelicans ousted him on Feb. 15. New Orleans has crept closer to a playoff spot, sitting 6 games out of eighth place in the Western Conference after a 4-4 mark in its last 8 games.

Meanwhile, the Lebron James-led Lakers have dropped 4 of their last 6. At 29-30, they are James’ first team since 2004-05 to be below .500 at this point in the season. This has prompted analysts such as ESPN’s Jalen Rose to say the trade saga “tore up” the locker room.

The two teams meet tonight for their second matchup since the negotiations died on Feb. 6. Four days ago, the Pelicans topped the Lakers 128-115 in New Orleans.

Here’s what you need to know about the Lakers’ outlook tonight and beyond.

Anthony Davis Will Play Limited Minutes

ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk reported this afternoon that Davis is set to play limited minutes and sit the fourth quarter of tonight’s game (10:30 p.m. EST, ESPN).

“New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said the plan remains to utilize Davis around “20 to 23″ minutes,” Youngmisuk writes, “and that he will likely not see action in the fourth as the Pelicans continue to protect themselves and try to limit the risk of any potential injury to Davis for the rest of the season.”

Davis did not participate in the win four days ago, and is expected to receive a reaction from the Los Angeles fans in attendance at Staples Center. His planned minutes tonight resembles his usage Monday against Philadelphia. He sat the final 17 minutes of the 1-point home loss.

“Obviously he’d like to be playing,” said Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, “but I think we’ve got to look and see what we feel like is best for us at this particular time and move forward.”

Davis is averaging 27.6 points and 12.6 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per game this season. In the team’s six games after the deadline passed, he’s averaging 23.2 minutes.

NBA executive: LeBron James ‘killed’ the Lakers’ chemistry

An unnamed NBA executive told Bleacher Report that James disintegrated team chemistry with his public support of the trade. Some talks involved Laker president Magic Johnson sending Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and a handful of first-round draft picks in exchange for Davis.

“He killed the (Lakers’) chemistry,” that executive said. “He shouldn’t have been so public about it. Even during the All-Star draft, he laughed about (wanting Davis to be his teammate).”

James has been very harsh on his team’s performance over the recent swoon, implying that the Lakers are too accustomed to losing.

“It’s how you approach the game every day,” James said on Saturday. “It’s how you think the game every day, it’s how you play the game, it’s how you prepare for the game, and that’s not even like, when you get to the arena. That’s like way before that.

“Basketball: If that’s not the most important thing, then why we doing this?”

James not only earns criticism for his play off the floor. The 15-time All-Star may be averaging nearly 29 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. However, he’s received viral attention for his lack of defensive effort recently.

LeBron James’ defense! Play zone every play! pic.twitter.com/YyAslzcu30 — Aristotle (@IIaR1sII) February 26, 2019

A looming problem is team health, particularly at point guard. Rajon Rondo has missed significant time, and Lonzo Ball is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after a Grade 3 left ankle sprain.

James also suffered a groin injury after a double-digit rout over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. The Lakers were 20-14 after the win, but proceeded to 5 of their next 6 games.

Los Angeles has 22 games to make up a 3-game deficit in the West.