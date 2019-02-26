Lebron James Reaches Top-10 All-Time in Assists Vs. Grizzlies

Lebron James reached another career milestone Monday, dishing his 8,525th assist to enter the top-10 all-time NBA list.

The Lakers superstar passed Andre Miller with his first assist of the night against the Memphis Grizzlies, hitting Kyle Kuzma with a pick-and-roll pass for an easy layup.

He ended the first half with 5 dimes, as Los Angeles entered the break down 61-56 to Memphis. James has also tallied 12 points and 5 boards through the first two quarters.

The 15-year vet trails former Seattle Supersonic (and Laker) Gary Payton for the No. 9 spot by 436 assists. Former Utah Jazz point guard John Stockton leads the NBA all-time with 15,806 in his career.

James is Also Creeping up on Michael Jordan’s Career Points Total

LeBron James climbs to 10th on the NBA’s all-time assists leaderboard 👑 pic.twitter.com/vE1rFdmQ4m — HoopsMatrix 🏀 (@HoopsMatrix) February 26, 2019

James entered the evening with 32,138 points, good for fifth in league history. He is nipping at Michael Jordan’s heels, standing only 142 points away from surpassing the Chicago Bull great after the opening 24 minutes in Memphis.

He averages 26.8 points per game this season. This means he can pass Jordan at this pace in six games. He also dishes 7.7 assists per contest, which means he’s about 62 games from jumping Payton in assists.

James is the centerpiece for a disappointing Lakers outfit this year, as they currently sit outside the Western Conference playoff standings at 29-30. They sat three games behind the crosstown Clippers entering tonight, as well as fourth in the Pacific Division.