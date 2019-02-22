Lonzo Ball & Girlfriend Denise Garcia Are Trying to Make Things Work

Lonzo Ball and long-time girlfriend Denise Garcia appeared to no longer be together. During the season finale of the Ball in the Family reality show which aired at the end of 2018, Ball noted they were no longer a couple, but still remain committed to raising their new baby daughter Zoey, per the USA Today.

“As of today, me and Denise are not together,” Ball said, per USA Today. “It’s just one of those things that happened. I’ll always have love for Denise. She’s the mother of my child. She’s always cool with me no matter what. Main priority is Zoey. Basically, I’m gonna see Zoey whenever I can, so as long as she’s taken care of, she has both parents in her life. That’s all that matters.”

Ball and Garcia started dating in high school and remained a couple as the Lakers point guard started his NBA career. Throughout 2018 the couple engaged in a public dispute as Garcia essentially accused Ball of not being around for their newborn daughter during an Instagram live video. Garcia admitted on the show that she regretted the video.

“The way I feel about Zo as a dad is between me and him but it was based off of emotion,” Garcia said, per USA Today. “In that moment I was just kind of like … whatever, and then you kind of look back and you’re like ‘I shouldn’t have done that.’”

Denise Was Spotted at a Lakers Game in January

Sports Gossip reported the couple has reconciled. Garcia was spotted at a Lakers game in January, per TMZ.

Lonzo Ball was a human highlight reel Wednesday night … and he had his biggest little fan in the front row cheering him on the whole time!! Zo’s baby mama, Denise Garcia, brought 5-month-old Zoey — decked out in her own little Ball jersey — to the Lakers vs. Pistons game at Staples Center … and they picked a great one to go to.

Sports Gossip provided this update on the couple’s status on January 23, 2019.

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball was coming off a highly-publicized breakup with former girlfriend Denise Garcia, with whom he has a baby daughter. The couple has since reconciled.

Part of the tension seems to stem from Ball spending time with their daughter. Ball admitted he can do a better job of spending quality time with Zoey.

“Denise wants me to be more present during the weekends with her and Zoey, I see where she’s obviously coming from … I’m trying to make an effort to get there as much as possible,” Ball said, per TMZ.

Ball posted a photo with Zoey and Garcia on Christmas Day. Garcia posted a similar photo on Christmas Day.

“Merry Christmas from me & mine to you & yours 🌟,” Garcia’s Instagram post read.

Denise Said the Couple Is “Making Things Work” on the Latest Episode of Ball in the Family

Garcia provided an update on the latest episode of Ball in the Family. Garcia noted the couple was “making things work”, but stopped short of saying they are officially back together.

“Zo and I, We’re making things work,” Garcia told a friend on the latest Ball in the Family. “I am trying to move closer towards him. So, hopefully, I find a place. Obviously, I want him to play a big role in Zoey’s life, so I am trying to do whatever I can to make that happen…We’ve gotten closer again. Before I felt like I lost my best friend. Now, I feel like we are kinda like going there again. I feel like we are working towards coming back towards things a little bit…I just want my own space for right now. It’s good right now.”