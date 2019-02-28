Lonzo Ball Injury: Will Lakers Guard Miss Remainder of Regular Season?

As the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to dig themselves out of a hole in the crowded Western Conference playoff race, Lonzo Ball’s ankle injury updates linger. Since the second-year guard was hurt back on January 19 against the Houston Rockets, he’s missed 13 games and is set to miss Wednesday’s date with the New Orleans Pelicans.

But it seemed on the surface there a positive update had come the afternoon ahead of that game against Anthony Davis and company. As Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported, Ball is set to be re-evaluated on Thursday after originally being diagnosed with a Grade 3 ankle sprain.

The fact Ball is being re-evaluated is good, but the news that came prior to that is less than ideal. There’s obvious concern that whatever news comes Thursday could point an even longer absence for the 21-year-old.

Lonzo Ball Diagnosed With Bone Bruise Also

Less than one week ago, Ganguli and the Los Angeles Times also dropped the report that Ball was dealing with a bone bruise which would push his recovery back. The original timeline was set at four-to-six weeks, and this injury was said to potentially push things beyond the six-week mark.

Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball has been dealing with a bone bruise in his sprained left ankle that the team believes could extend his recovery past six weeks, according to two people familiar with Ball’s condition.

This Saturday marks six weeks on the dot from the time Ball suffered the injury. If the bone bruise extends it beyond that timeline, it would put the Lakers down the final stretch of the season. After Saturday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns, the team has just 19 games left. The question would then become much beyond that date Ball will remain sidelined.