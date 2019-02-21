Nassir Little NBA Draft: Projections & Profile

Nassir Little is one of the more intriguing NBA draft prospects. Unlike some of the other likely lottery picks, Little has not been able to showcase his full potential. Little is playing a little more than 18 minutes per game for North Carolina putting up a modest 9.6 points and 4.4 rebounds. NBA teams will have discern if his usage has more to do with the team or player.

During the McDonald’s All-American week in Atlanta, Little did as much as any player to help his draft stock. During practices where many opted to coast, Little brought consistent effort. Little capped off his week by winning the MVP award, getting the better of RJ Barrett. The college basketball season has not exactly brought Little the same kind of success.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has Little being selected with the No. 7 pick in his latest mock draft. There is plenty to like about Little’s game, but his high draft selection will likely have more to do with his potential than what we have seen so far at Chapel Hill.

Here’s a look at my NBA draft profile for Little.

Nassir Little NBA Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: What could earn Little playing time right away is his ability to defend multiple positions. Not only does Little possess defensive ability, but he also has the desire to play defense each game. ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz commented that Little could help his stock playing against Duke, a matchup he will have at least two times.

“Really think Nassir Little can help himself tonight by showing off his defensive versatility against Duke’s Big 3,” Schmitz tweeted.

What NBA teams may notice first about Little is his size (6’6″ and 220 pounds) and athleticism. The combination of these two factors is often enough to warrant a high pick even if the production is not always there.

WEAKNESSES: Little’s production could be cause for concern, but Little’s lack of playing time may actually help his case. Most expected more from Little offensively, even if the majority of his points came on dunks and putbacks. Little has only reached the 20-point mark two times this season.

Little is also shooting a dismal 28.9 percent from the three-point line. Little’s overall offensive game is a question mark. There is also some uncertainty around what position Little will play at the next level.

SUMMARY: Little may have the most to gain of any potential NBA player when March Madness comes around. While Little has not flashed as much as we expected, a couple of strong outings in the NCAA tournament could change this perception. What we do know is Little’s motor is without question. Little’s defensive ability will translate to the NBA immediately.

It would be nice to see Little show off a little more of what NBA teams can expect when his offensive game is firing on all cylinders. Our latest NBA mock draft has Little being selected with the No. 5 pick despite the question marks.