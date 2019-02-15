NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2019 Rosters, Odds & Quavo as MVP Favorite

With the grind of the opening stretch of the 2018-19 NBA season now wrapped up, attention shifts to Charlotte, North Carolina for All-Star weekend. The action gets underway with the 2019 Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday, February 15 at 7 p.m. EST when Team Staley (home) takes on Team Bird (away).

As the NBA detailed, Dawn Staley’s squad receives the home team label due to the fact that it features all players with Carolina roots. Sue Bird’s team is made up of players from anywhere else, and both sides are pretty loaded. As for the two coaches, Staley is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame while Bird was a key piece on the 2018 WNBA Champion Seattle Storm.

Both teams have their fair share of well-known players and intriguing prospects who could make a run at the MVP award. This includes reigning Celebrity All-Star Game MVP and rapper Quavo, who’s teamed up with another Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer in Ray Allen on Team Bird.

Team Staley boasts former Duke guard and current analyst Jay Williams, 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year A’ja Wilson and Terrence J among others. Let’s dive in and check out the full rosters, which come courtesy of the NBA.

NBA Celebrity All-Star Game Rosters

Team Staley (Home)

Mike Colter (“Luke Cage” actor)

Chris Daughtry (recording artist)

Terrence J (on-air host, actor)

Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)

Dr. Oz (television personality)

Rapsody (rapper, recording artist)

Bo Rinehart (NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician)

JB Smoove (actor, comedian)

Steve Smith (NFL great)

A’ja Wilson (2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year)

Jay Williams (ESPN college basketball analyst)

Jason Weinmann (hometown hero)

Team Bird (Away)

Ronnie 2K (Director of Influencer Marketing, 2K Sports)

Ray Allen (Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer)

AJ Buckley (“SEAL Team” actor)

Bad Bunny (recording artist)

Stefanie Dolson (WNBA’s Chicago Sky center)

Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks)

Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian, host of Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Adam Ray (comedian, About Last Night podcast)

Amanda Seales (actor, comedian, recording artist)

James Shaw Jr. (hometown hero)

Brad Williams (comedian, About Last Night podcast)

NBA Celebrity Game Odds & MVP Favorites

Predicting who will win these games can be tough, and correctly guessing the MVP is an even taller task. But not surprisingly, the away team which boasts the likes of Quavo, Allen, and Stefanie Dolson of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, is the odds-on favorite to get the win, per Odds Shark (via BetOnline).

Home team +110 (Staley)

Away team -140 (Bird)

While Quavo, who scored 19 points last year, is the favorite to take home the MVP trophy once again (+333), two members of the home team aren’t far behind in the odds. Terrence J and Famous Los are both +700, and following them is Jason Weinmann and James Shaw Jr. at . +1000. To round out the top group we have A’ja Wilson (+1200), Jay Williams (+1400), Stefanie Dolson (+1600) and Ray Allen (+1800).

It’s hard not to like the former NBA star in Allen at +1800 or possibly Williams and Dolson with decent odds as well. But the three favorites could all run away with the award if they’re locked in and knocking down shots.

