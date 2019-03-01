Updated NBA Draft Stock: Gonzaga Forward Rui Hachimura

The leading scorer for the vaunted Gonzaga Bulldogs, Rui Hachimura has carved out an extremely impressive resume for NBA scouts to consider heading into the draft. With a sturdy frame and capable of stepping out beyond the three-point line to knock down shots, Hachimura looks the part of a modern power forward in the NBA. More than looking the part, Hachimura has been producing numbers on par with the best players in college basketball.

Averaging an extremely impressive 20.5 points per game on 62% shooting from the field to go with 44% from deep, Hachimura is one of the most efficient volume scorers in the entire NCAA. Despite playing in the WCC and facing non-power 5 competition, Hachimura has shown enough to scouts where some mock drafts have him going as high as 4th overall (NBAdraft.net).

Updated Rui Hachimura NBA Draft Stock

A late bloomer at Gonzaga, Rui Hachimura showed flashes of his potential in his first two seasons before breaking out this year. With his increased production came the attention of NBA scouts as Hachimura projects to be an ideal fit as a stretch forward in the modern NBA. We previously took a look at Hachimura and his draft stock, but given the recent tear Gonzaga is on and Hachimura’s streak of 4 straight 20 point games, he is worth revisiting.

Hachimura had previously been pegged to go 11th overall in Sports Illustrated’s NBA mock draft, but has slipped a bit and is now projected to go 12th to the Lakers.

Hachimura also saw a similar drop in the ESPN mock draft, falling from 13th to the Pistons at 14. Consistent with the end of the lottery theme, our own mock draft has Hachimura going 9th to the Hawks.

Rui Hachimura NBA Player Comparison

Profiling to be a slightly undersized stretch four, Hachimura possesses the necessary strength and sturdy frame to make his transition to the NBA easier. While he has shown an increased ability this season to knock down the deep ball, the NBA three-point line is a bit further back and Hachimura will likely take a bit of time to expand his range. If Rui has shown one thing during his time at Gonzaga, it is that he consistently works to steadily improve his game and that work ethic should be expected to follow him to the next level.

Paul Millsap is a player who looks and operates a lot like Hachimura and may be a good comparison for the young forward. Like Hachimura, Millsap stands 6’8″ and possesses a solid outside shot which helps to stretch the defense. Millsap also similarly uses his solid frame to box out opponents well and is a plus rebounder despite the size he often gives up. Hachimura and Millsap both understand the limitations of their bodies and smartly position themselves to get the most out of their underrated athleticism.

