Katya Leick, Ndamukong Suh’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ndamukong Suh is heading to Super Bowl LIII with the support of his girlfriend, Katya Leick. The two have been dating for a little more than a year, according to Sports Gossip. They met in Miami, Florida, when Suh was playing for the Dolphins.

Throughout the football season, Leick, a graduate of Kansas State University, has posted photos of herself in Rams gear, supporting Suh through all of his triumphs. Super Bowl LIII, of course, is the biggest one yet. Leick is in Atlanta, Georgia, having arrived a few days ago, for tonight’s game against the New England Patriots.

1. She Is a Huge Supporter of Suh

Leick is “Team Suh” in every sense of the word. Not only is she in love with the defensive tackle, but she also really supports his career.

Back in December, for example, Leick posted a pic of her and Suh with the caption, “My Champion.” Week after week she has posted a photo of herself at Rams games, showing her support in custom jerseys — namely one super cute one that reads “Suh’s Girl” across the back.

Even before the official start of the 2018 season, Leick posted a sweet message to her man.

“#93 on the field but #1 in my heart,” she captioned a photo from the Rams’ training camp.

She further proves her dedication to Suh and to his team on Instagram with her “Lit” album, which is filled with photos and videos from the season. You can check it out here.

Heading to Super Bowl LIII is undoubtedly an exciting time for Leick. She will likely be documenting her experience on her Instagram account for those who want to see the day through her eyes.

2. She Works as a Real Estate Agent

Leick may enjoy going to football games on the weekends, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have her own hustle. According to her LinkedIn page, she is a real estate agent. She started off working for Keller Williams Realty, Inc. back in 2016, and still works for the company, according to LinkedIn (though it’s unclear when she last updated her page).

In January 2018, Leick joined Compass, a company based in New York with offices in other locations. Last year, Leick was connected to the Beverly Hills office. A search of realtors on Compass’ website, however, doesn’t show her as an active member of the team.

Prior to diving into real estate, Leick was a morning news anchor on KSNT TV in Topeka, Kansas. She also served as a Sales and Events Coordinator for 5Church Atlanta for about six months.

Also in 2018, it appears as though she founded a company called Kalon media. Not much is known about the company or what Leick’s vision for it may be.

3. She Studied Mass Communications at Kansas State University & Played Basketball in College

Leick has a college degree under her belt. In 2009, she enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She studied at the school until 2011, when she transferred to Kansas State University. According to her LinkedIn page, Leick “studied Mass Communications and Journalism with a focus in electronics.” It appears as though she earned a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State, graduating in 2013.

While in college, Leick played basketball. She was on the women’s basketball team at Nebraska-Lincoln for two years before joining Kansas State’s team, where she played for three years.

“As a Division 1 athlete at Kansas State University, I was team captain while making Big 12 Academic Commissioner’s Honor Roll every year. I learned to multitask in a [highly] competitive environment, both physically and mentally, which helps me to maintain balance in all aspects of my life,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

4. She’s a Foodie & Loves to Workout

Leick enjoys food and could easily be considered a foodie. As evidenced by her Instagram page, she liked to try new things and has been known to document the different cuisines that she has eaten. In addition to eating out, it looks like Leick also likes to dine in — and she has been cooking up a storm over the past year! You can see photos of her foodie adventures under the “Tasty” tab on her Instagram account.

Eating lots of delicious food often requires a solid workout routine for a good balance and Leick does just that. As much as she enjoys eating, she is also an athlete and makes sure to get solid workouts in whenever she can. She has documented some of her workouts in an album called “That Work” on Instagram.

And, yes, Suh has joined her in the gym from time to time.

5. Elephants Are Her Favorite

Leick has a love of elephants and she often posts photos of them on social media. She even added the elephant emoji next to her name in her Instagram bio.

“I hope this puts a smile on everyone’s face like it did mine,” she captioned an elephant pic back in October.

Unsurprisingly, she also has an album dedicated to elephants on her Instagram account. While she doesn’t have that many photos added, it’s clear that she is a fan of the majestic animals.