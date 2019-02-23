Nets’ D’Angelo Russell Wants to Move to Manhattan

D’Angelo Russell wants to move to Manhattan!

The Knicks play in Manhattan, you know!

But don’t get too upset just yet…

contract this summer so that he can upgrade to a Manhattan home after signing with the Nets. He ccurrently lives in Brooklyn. He “loves Brooklyn and he loves the fans,” says Source. “He wants to stay here. He just wants to continue to play well this season and sign his deal.” pic.twitter.com/XxW5we7szZ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) February 19, 2019

The Brooklyn Nets’ lone All-Star this season lives in the borough of Brooklyn and a source shared with me that Russell “wants to live in Manhattan” and wants to sign a big contract with the Nets so that he can upgrade and live in the borough of Manhattan.

“He likes New York,” said the source close to Russell.

The 2nd pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets’ point guard is having a great season. Russell is playing great to the tune of 20.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for a 30-30 Nets team that is in sixth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

D’Angelo Russell’s Impressive Season

Per NetsDaily: Russell’s mid-range game is among the best in the league. He is shooting greater than 53 percent on shots between 10-and-16 feet from the basket, according to Basketball-Reference.

That is by far the best of his career. About 17 percent of his shots come from this zone and it isn’t just shots in space he is taking.

According to NBA.com’s player tracking data, Russell, while only taking two shots greater than 10 feet with a defender being “tight” on him (within two-to-four feet), he is hitting on 45 percent of those shots. While difficult, he is finding a way to nearly get half of those shots to fall.

“He’s hoping to sign a big contract with Brooklyn this summer,” said another source.

“He just has to stay healthy, stay safe and play good basketball. Everything else should take care of itself.”

The Nets’ core of Russell, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris are exciting to watch.

“Kenny Atkinson has done a tremendous job,” FS1’s Chris Broussard told me last month on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Everybody, you know, knows their role, everybody plays very hard, those guys are really good. I think they’re going to hold on and make the playoffs and they are making, this is a great recruiting tool or a great recruiting season, I guess, for a free agent because a free agent can look at that situation and say, “man, I go in there and we’re ready to really compete with the top teams in the East.” Now, it will be interesting, obviously, would a guard go there? Obviously, you have D’Angelo and Dinwiddie, so they’re, you know, but they’re having a great season and really surprising everyone.”

