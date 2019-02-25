NHL Trade Deadline: Arizona Trades Jordan Weal to Montreal for Michael Chaput

The Arizona Coyotes have traded center Jordan Weal Monday to the Montreal Canadiens, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports.

The teams came to a deal just hours before the NHL trade deadline at 3 p.m. EST. The Coyotes received center Michael Chaput for $1.75 million, according to CapFriendly.com.

Sources say Jordan Weal has been traded to Montreal. Details to follow. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 25, 2019

In 19 appearances for the Coyotes this year, Weal has scored just 2 points. He has tallied 20 goals and 24 assists in his 6-year career, which includes stints for the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers.

The Kings drafted him No. 70 overall in the third round of the 2010 NHL Draft.

Chaput has played in 32 games this season in Montreal, chipping in 5 assists. He has spent much of the winter in the AHL with Laval Rocket.