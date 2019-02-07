Orlando Magic Roster & Starting Lineup Updated After Markelle Fultz Trade

Markelle Fultz is headed to the Orlando Magic and will get a much needed fresh start. The Magic are trading Jonathon Simmons and future first and second round picks for Fultz.

The Magic have been desperate for point guard help and get a player who is just over a year removed from being the No. 1 pick. Orlando was able to acquire Fultz without giving up Nikola Vucevic or Terrence Ross. This allows the Magic to continue their climb to try to make the NBA playoffs.

Orlando Magic Roster & Starting Lineup With Markelle Fultz

C- Nikola Vucevic, Khem Birch, Mo Bamba*, Timofey Mozgov

PF- Aaron Gordon, Jarell Martin

SF- Jonathan Isaac, Wesley Iwundu, Amile Jefferson

SG- Evan Fournier, Terrence Ross, Melvin Frazier Jr., Troy Caupain

PG- D.J. Augustin, Markelle Fultz, Isaiah Briscoe, Jerian Grant

Magic head coach Steve Clifford now gets a chance to work with Fultz in a new environment.

“Orlando Magic president Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond consider the Fultz acquisition as a low-risk, high-reward proposition. Magic will proceed with his arrival as long-term project and like chances w/ Steve Clifford and his staff getting to work with the former No. 1 pick,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

D.J Augustin is still likely to retain the starting point guard position. Fultz had been sidelined by the Sixers after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome late last year. The Athletic’s Derek Bodner reported two weeks ago that Fultz traveled with the team but was not cleared for basketball activities.

“Markelle Fultz will be traveling with the #sixers on this road trip, but he is still limited to physical therapy. Brown says he has not been cleared for basketball activity yet and does not anticipate he will be during this road trip,” Bodner tweeted.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix noted Clifford has a strong record on working with young players.

“Magic a great landing spot for Fultz. Kemba Walker credits Steve Clifford for getting his career on track. Cliff, low pressure environment—best chance Fultz has to rebuild,” Mannix tweeted.

The Magic will have Fultz for the majority of his rookie deal, which could end up being a good or a bad thing.

“Former no. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz is under contract for $8,3M, $9.7M and $12.3M. The Magic will have until Oct. 30 to exercise the option in the last year of his contract. Jonathon Simmons has a $6M and $5.7M cap hit. Simmons has $1M in salary protection for 2019-20 with the remaining amount becoming guaranteed if he is not waived July 1. The pick receiving from Oklahoma City (via Orlando) is [top] 20 protected in 2020. If not conveyed, Oklahoma City will send a 2022 and 2023 second-round pick to Philadelphia,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported.