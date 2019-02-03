Phoenix Open Purse: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

Getty Rickie Fowler plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 03, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The winner of this week’s stop on the PGA Tour, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, will take home a $1.278 million payday out of a purse of $7.1 million. The second place finisher will win $766,800 with third place cashing in at $482,800.

Rickie Fowler entered Sunday’s final round of the Phoenix Open with a lead over Matt Kuchar and Justin Thomas, who joined him in the final group. Fowler, a four-time PGA Tour winner who has earned more than $34 million during his career, is looking to win the TPC Scottsdale golf tournament for the first time. Branden Grace and Harold Varner III are also in the running.

The tournament has been played each year in January or February at the TPC Scottsdale since 1932. It was originally known as the Arizona Open and was also called the FBR Open after title-sponsor Friedman Billings Ramsey from 2003 to 2010. Waste Management took over the title sponsorship from the investment bank in 2010 and brought back the Phoenix Open name. The tournament draws a field that often includes many of the top players in the world and its prize pool is among the higher end of those on the 2019 PGA Tour purse list.

The Phoenix Open has earned the nickname the “Greatest Show on Grass” and is known for its raucous, party-like atmosphere that has made it one of the more popular tour stops for players. The Phoenix Open is typically matched up with the Super Bowl, providing an entertaining lead-in to the big game.

The tournament is run by and benefits The Thunderbirds, a Phoenix civic organization.

“The Thunderbirds began in 1937, when the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce expanded its role as a convention and tourism bureau. There was a need for a special events committee to venture into new fields. Five young executives were selected to lead the committee. The Phoenix Chamber of Commerce suggested that the committee become an ‘official’ group and expand its membership,” the tournament’s website says. “Each of the five then selected ten additional members to make up a committee of 55. The Thunderbird name was chosen because the emblem of the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce was, and still is, a Thunderbird derived from American Indian symbols.”

The 2019 Phoenix Open purse was increased from 2018, when the winner took home $1.242 million out of a $6.9 million purse. Gary Woodland won the tournament in 2018.

The PGA Tour heads to Pebble Beach, California, next week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The tournament will have a purse of $7.6 million, with the winner’s share at $1.368 million. Ted Potter Jr. won the top check at the 2018 Pebble Beach event.

Here is what the top 50 will be paid this year at the Phoenix Open:

Waste Management Phoenix Open 2019 Purse

PLACE PRIZE MONEY
1st $1,278,000
2nd $766,800
3rd $482,800
4th $340,800
5th $284,000
6th $255,600
7th $237,850
8th $220,100
9th $205,900
10th $191,700
11th $177,500
12th $163,300
13th $149,100
14th $134,900
15th $127,800
16th $120,700
17th $113,600
18th $106,500
19th $99,400
20th $92,300
21st $85,200
22nd $79,520
23rd $73,840
24th $68,160
25th $62,480
26th $56,800
27th $54,670
28th $52,540
29th $50,410
30th $48,280
31st $46,150
32nd $44,020
33rd $41,890
34th $40,115
35th $38,340
36th $36,565
37th $34,790
38th $33,370
39th $31,950
40th $30,530
41st $29,110
42nd $27,690
43rd $26,270
44th $24,850
45th $23,430
46th $22,010
47th $20,590
48th $19,454
49th $18,460
50th $17,892

 

