Phoenix Open Purse: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The winner of this week’s stop on the PGA Tour, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, will take home a $1.278 million payday out of a purse of $7.1 million. The second place finisher will win $766,800 with third place cashing in at $482,800.

Rickie Fowler entered Sunday’s final round of the Phoenix Open with a lead over Matt Kuchar and Justin Thomas, who joined him in the final group. Fowler, a four-time PGA Tour winner who has earned more than $34 million during his career, is looking to win the TPC Scottsdale golf tournament for the first time. Branden Grace and Harold Varner III are also in the running.

The tournament has been played each year in January or February at the TPC Scottsdale since 1932. It was originally known as the Arizona Open and was also called the FBR Open after title-sponsor Friedman Billings Ramsey from 2003 to 2010. Waste Management took over the title sponsorship from the investment bank in 2010 and brought back the Phoenix Open name. The tournament draws a field that often includes many of the top players in the world and its prize pool is among the higher end of those on the 2019 PGA Tour purse list.

The Phoenix Open has earned the nickname the “Greatest Show on Grass” and is known for its raucous, party-like atmosphere that has made it one of the more popular tour stops for players. The Phoenix Open is typically matched up with the Super Bowl, providing an entertaining lead-in to the big game.

The tournament is run by and benefits The Thunderbirds, a Phoenix civic organization.

“The Thunderbirds began in 1937, when the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce expanded its role as a convention and tourism bureau. There was a need for a special events committee to venture into new fields. Five young executives were selected to lead the committee. The Phoenix Chamber of Commerce suggested that the committee become an ‘official’ group and expand its membership,” the tournament’s website says. “Each of the five then selected ten additional members to make up a committee of 55. The Thunderbird name was chosen because the emblem of the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce was, and still is, a Thunderbird derived from American Indian symbols.”

The 2019 Phoenix Open purse was increased from 2018, when the winner took home $1.242 million out of a $6.9 million purse. Gary Woodland won the tournament in 2018.

The PGA Tour heads to Pebble Beach, California, next week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The tournament will have a purse of $7.6 million, with the winner’s share at $1.368 million. Ted Potter Jr. won the top check at the 2018 Pebble Beach event.

Here is what the top 50 will be paid this year at the Phoenix Open:

Waste Management Phoenix Open 2019 Purse