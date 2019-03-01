WATCH: Rockets’ P.J. Tucker Ejected After Going Off at Ref

Officials ejected Houston forward P.J. Tucker after he argued over a foul call in the third quarter against the Miami Heat.

Down 86-79 with 3:30 left in the period, Tucker retaliated after Heat guard Goran Dragic pulled at his head. The Rocket forward was assessed with an offensive foul, which wiped out a Gerald Green triple that would have cut the deficit to 4.

Tucker appealed to referee Tony Brothers, who assessed him with a technical foul. When an argument broke out, Tucker was tossed. James Harden tried to hold him back but to no avail.

Tony Brothers tosses PJ Tucker on an awful call and a quick whistle. #rockets #JamesHarden pic.twitter.com/Px78AaQjq3 — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_Gifs) March 1, 2019

This is a still of the original Dragic head pull, courtesy of Ben Nance of Houston Sports Addict.

Tucker left the court with just 6 points. He scores at a 7.8-point clip, nailing over 37 percent of his attempts behind the arc. He has yet to eclipse a double-digit average for a whole year, with the closest coming with his 9.4-point output in 2013-14 for Phoenix.

This is not the first time Tucker has been ejected. Three years ago, he hit the floor with Blake Griffin, a Los Angeles Clipper at the time, and proceeded to punch the All-Star.

Tucker was with the Phoenix Suns at the time. After a short stint with the Toronto Raptors in 2017, he signed a 4-year, $32 million contract with Houston.

The Rockets ended up prevailing 121-118 to move to 37-25 on the year. They remain a No. 5 seed for now. Meanwhile, the Heat fell to 27-34 and a full game out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Harden Scores 58 to Propel the Win

The main highlight was Harden, who tallied 58 points on 16-of-32 shooting (plus a perfect 18-for-18 at the line). He saw his streak of 30-point games broken on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks, but more than made up for it by scoring his second-highest total of 2019.

He set a career-high with 61 points against the New York Knicks on Jan. 23.

The 10-year veteran is averaging 36.2 points per game, nearly 6 points over his season-high average set last year. He’s posting a remarkable 53.8 effective field goal percentage, which includes 53 percent on twos and over 36 percent on threes.