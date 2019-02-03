Puppy Bowl XV 2019 Photos & Dogs Starting Lineup

Puppy Bowl XV airs on Animal Planet today before the Super Bowl, presented by Pedigree. The pre-game show features dozens of adoptable puppies from around the US as they “compete” in a football field-styled play arena, complete with “referees” and commentators.

The complete “starting lineup” for both teams, with their photos and information, can be found on Animal Planet’s website here. They also shared photos of the “back-up” puppy players here.

In addition, Animal Planet has shared photos and video of the puppies to promote the game, including a “Meet the Puppies” video that they shared on their YouTube channel. The behind-the-scenes puppy footage begins at about 1:05 in the above video, but the introductions to some of the pups don’t start until about 6 minutes in.

Team Ruff

Animal Planet shared adorable photos of some of the starting lineup for the “Team Ruff” team on Instagram. These are the 10 pups featured in that photo series (swiping from left to right):

Scotch is a 17-week-old Chihuahua and Shih Tzu mix from Paw Works in California.

Sierra is a 19-week-old Staffordshire Terrier and Chow Chow mix from Muddy Paws in New York.

Whitney is 18 weeks old and a Siberian Husky, adoptable through Big Fluffy Dogs in Tennessee.

Shy Boy is a 19-week-old Lhasa Apso and Miniature Poodle mix from the SPCALA in California.

Violet is a Chihuahua-Poodle mix and is 18-weeks-old. She comes from Vanderpump Dogs in California.

Pirate is 19 weeks old and a mix of English Springer Spaniel and McNab; he comes from the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, Virginia.

Moses is an 18-week-old American Staffordshire Terrier and Chow Chow mix from Big Fluffy Dogs Rescue in Tennessee.

Emmitt is 15 weeks old and an Australian Cattle Dog/Boykin Spaniel mix, adoptable through Planned Pethood in Florida.

Flo (16 weeks) is a Chihuahua and Maltese mix from Helen Woodward Animal Center in California.

Bee is only 14 weeks old and a Chihuahua/Pekinese mix from The Sato Project in Puerto Rico.

Team Fluff

Animal Planet also shared photos of some of the “Team Fluff” puppies. These are the 10 pups featured in that photo series (swiping from left to right):

Lola is a 16-week-old Shar Pei from Florida Little Dog Rescue.

Gallagher is an 18-week-old Saint Bernard from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport in Indiana.

Foles (17 weeks) is an American Staffordshire Terrier and Akita mix from Providence Animal Shelter in Pennsylvania.

Dawn is a 16-week-old Beagle and Dachshund mix from Citizens for Animal Protection in Texas.

Clara is only 13 weeks old and a Corgi, adoptable through Florida Little Dog Rescue.

Brady (17 weeks) is a Chihuahua/Russell Terrier mix from Dog Star Rescue in Connecticut.

Bumble (20 weeks) is a Lab/Chow Chow mix from Double J Dog Ranch in Idaho.

Brooklyn is a 15-week-old Neapolitan Mastiff and American Staffordshire Terrier mix from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport in Indiana.

Astro (16 weeks) is a Labrador Retriever and Siberian Husky mix from Animal Friends Humane Society in Ohio.

Ace is a 19-week-old Chihuahua and Cocker Spaniel mix adoptable through the Virginia Beach SPCA.

Watch “Puppy Bowl XV” on Animal Planet on Sunday, February 3 at 3pm ET.