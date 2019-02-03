Puppy Bowl XV 2019 Winner: Winning Team & Dog MVP

Puppy Bowl XV aired on Animal Planet today at 3pm ET before the Super Bowl. The adorable pre-game show, presented by Pedigree, featured dozens of adoptable puppies from around the US as they “compete” in a football field-styled play arena while announcers and referees offer commentary. Most of the pups had already been adopted by the time the Puppy Bowl aired, and Animal Planet shared photo and video of the puppies with their new forever families throughout the game.

At the end of the 2-hour program, Moses distracted the other team with 2 minutes left in what the announcers determined was meant “to run out the clock.” Team Ruff won Puppy Bowl XV with a score of 59-51. Team Fluff won the previous two years.

For the Puppy Bowl’s halftime show, adoptable cats and kittens took the field to perform acrobatics tricks before the announcers welcomed “Purr-oon 5” and “Adame Feline,” to perform “Meow-ves Like Jagger.”

Clara, a 13-week-old Corgi, adoptable through Florida Little Dog Rescue, was an early favorite with her playful personality on the field. Throughout the show, Animal Planet shared videos highlighting the puppy lineup and their stories, giving special attention to “The Sato Project” and the work they do rescuing and finding homes for puppies in Puerto Rico.

The “score” of the game went back and forth between Team Fluff and Team Ruff, with Team Ruff leading 49-37 at the end of the third quarter.

You’re witnessing Puppy Bowl history here. Bumble is the first special needs dog to ever win @BISSELLclean MVP honors! #PuppyBowlXV #ad pic.twitter.com/APE53ic4vF — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 3, 2019

After the third quarter of the Puppy Bowl, the commentators announced the 3 “Bissell MVP” finalist: Bumble, the sight and hearing impaired 20-week-old Lab/Chow Chow mix from Double J Dog Ranch in Idaho on Team Fluff, Sierra, a 19-week-old Staffordshire Terrier and Chow Chow mix from Muddy Paws in New York, and Emmitt, the 15-week-old Australian Cattle Dog/Boykin Spaniel mix adoptable through Planned Pethood in Florida. Animal Planet encouraged viewers to vote in a Twitter poll for who they believe should win the “MVP” award. With 20 minutes still left in the voting, Bumble was already winning with 68% of the vote. Bumble won the MVP award with 70% of the vote, making him “the first special needs dog to ever win @BISSELLclean MVP honors.”

With his own prosthetic and a face that’s magnetic, it's Will!https://t.co/xakJXNd9y2 pic.twitter.com/rSh7tecQ5a — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 3, 2019

Will, a fluffy pup with a prosthetic leg, was named one of the 3 “underdogs” of the game. Will was chosen as the 2019 Puppy Bowl underdog winner.

Jimmy Fallon turned to puppies to determine a different Super Bowl Sunday winner. On The Tonight Show, Fallon asked a “panel” of Labrador puppies to predict the winner of Super Bowl LIII. After “releasing the puppies” on two waiting dog bowls of food (one decorated for the Los Angeles Rams and the other for the New England Patriots), more puppies ate from the Patriots’ bowl, so Fallon predicted that the Patriots will get another Super Bowl win.