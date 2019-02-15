Raiders Pegged as Top Fit in Antonio Brown Trade With Steelers

As things currently stand, the situation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is up in the air. While there’s no denying that Brown seems to want out of town, no major trade discussions or chatter have ramped up to this point, at least not publicly. But that doesn’t mean the All-Pro pass-catcher isn’t drawing a decent amount of interest and hasn’t been linked to a number of teams already.

Just recently, Albert Breer of The MMQB addressed the situation and latest on a potential Brown trade. While he did state that there’s been no communication between Brown and the Steelers, Breer added that the team has a “ways to go” before they’re totally comfortable dealing him. On that note, he also cited a few possible teams who have been linked as a potential trade candidate, per Sports Illustrated.

“Where he would potentially go, the teams I’ve heard – San Francisco [49ers], Washington [Redskins]. One I would just sort of keep an eye on here in the periphery would be the Oakland Raiders. Just because there’s a need for a number one receiver there, Jon Gruden has actually stated that we need a number one receiver.” Breer stated. “Gruden’s always had an affinity for veteran players, Antonio Brown obviously is in his 30’s and the contract is palatable – $39 million over the next three years. And, the Raiders have three first round picks, so they have some disposable draft capital there.”

All three teams make sense as potential landing spots for Brown, and especially the Raiders considering the large amount of draft capital they currently have.

Best Fits for Antonio Brown

For the Steelers, it’s likely that the Raiders could create an offer that’s more than appealing and one likely stronger than any other potential suitor. But from an on-field standpoint, all three teams could use a top wideout currently. They each ranked No. 15 or lower in passing yards per game this season, all falling below 250.

The Washington Redskins are likely going to have a need at quarterback after the brutal injury Alex Smith suffered, and adding Brown would help any new signal-caller. The idea of pairing Brown with either Derek Carr in Oakland or Jimmy Garoppollo with the San Francisco 49ers is appealing and could help both teams in their 2019 outlook.

All three of the aforementioned teams can afford Brown, although it would be a bit easier for the 49ers or Raiders. They are expected to have over $76 million (49ers) and north of $69.79 million (Raiders) in cap space this coming offseason, per Spotrac. The Redskins are pegged with roughly $20.58 million in cap space but have 63 players already on the roster.

READ NEXT: Highest Paid AAF Players Not Near Colin Kaepernick’s Reported Request