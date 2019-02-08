WATCH: Lakers’ Rajon Rondo Hits Clutch Game-Winner to Defeat Celtics

Rajon Rondo’s redemption came in the form of a game-winner against the franchise where his career began. With the Los Angeles Lakers facing a tall task of heading into Boston to face the Celtics, the team battled back to make it tight down the stretch. After Kyrie Irving hit a late go-ahead layup, Rondo got his chance to leave a mark on this game and potentially help turn the Lakers’ season.

Brandon Ingram attempted a reverse layup with time winding down but was blocked by Al Horford. Fortunately, Tyson Chandler kept the play alive and eventually, the ball landed in Rondo’s hands just before the buzzer sounded. As Def Pen Hoops showed, his jumper was dead on.

RAJON RONDO GAME WINNER IN BOSTON pic.twitter.com/8wW1mSLepB — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 8, 2019

Rondo, who played just over eight seasons with the Celtics, has made stops with five different teams (including the Lakers) since the 2014-15 season. While he’s traveled around quite a bit, Rondo’s had success as of late with his new team after being thrust into a larger role due to Lonzo Ball’s ankle injury.

Wild Recent Stretch for Lakers

It’s been a tough and somewhat concerning past few days for the Lakers. Amid trade talks involving New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, it was obvious the team was impacted by the rumors, as they lost by 42 to the Indiana Pacers just two days ago. Rondo and essentially the entire roster struggled in that game, but the bounce-back victory on Thursday night was huge.

With the trade deadline now in the past, the Lakers are set with their core group (for the most part) as they continue to make a push for the playoffs and hopefully more. But a win like the 129-128 one over the Celtics is certainly a nice starting point and something to build on.

Rondo’s Stats & Lakers’ Team Effort

Rondo posted a well-rounded stat line in Thursday’s win, totaling 17 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds while shooting 7-of-11 from the field. It was a team effort, as the entire starting five scored in double figures while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (17 points) and Lance Stephenson (14 points) had strong games as the only two players to score off the bench.

As ESPN Stats & Info detailed, Rondo’s buzzer-beater was the first of his career and also the first go-ahead field goal in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime. Prior to this shot, he was 0-for-11 in his career.

READ NEXT: Will Lakers Lose Out on Anthony Davis to Celtics in Offseason?