RJ Barrett NBA Draft: Projections & Profile

RJ Barrett entered the college basketball season as the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. During our feature interview conducted while Barrett was at Montverde, I dubbed Barrett the “Face of the 2019 NBA Draft.” No one foresaw just how much Zion Williamson mania would take over as Barrett’s teammate has now become the likely No. 1 pick.

Williamson’s ascension should not discredit the kind of player Barrett can become. If Williamson is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick, Barrett has a strong hold on the No. 2 spot making it likely the Duke teammates will go back-to-back in the draft. Barrett’s experience playing on the Canadian national team in addition to Montverde helped prepare him to be one of the top college basketball players in the country.

“There’s a maturity and a comfort level with not taking it seriously, but understanding that if you’re going to be good, that’s a good part of what you’re doing, and not to let it become pressure,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski told the Daily Herald.

Barrett worked with trainer Drew Hanlen over the summer. Hanlen saw Barrett’s potential when he was playing pick-up games against NBA players.

“He competes harder than anyone I’ve had at that age,” Hanlen told the HoopsHype Podcast, per Clutch Sports. “He was playing in the pickup games with our NBA guys, not only holding his own, but kind of shining at times and beat some of the NBA guys in one-on-one.”

Here’s a look at Barrett’s NBA draft profile.

R.J. Barrett NBA Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: Barrett’s father, Rowan Barrett, was a professional basketball player in Canada, and the Duke guard grew up watching the dedication it takes to play at the pro level. Barrett’s biggest strength is his slashing ability and getting points at the rim. Barrett is averaging 22.7 points during his freshman season at Duke. There are plenty of other scoring options Barrett is playing with, but he will have no problem stepping on to an NBA roster as the team’s top offensive player.

Barrett’s 6’10 wingspan gives him a good chance to become a great defender who will give smaller guards fits. Barrett has shown a commitment to crashing the boards averaging 7.4 rebounds this season, a high number for a perimeter player. His ability to attack the basket opens up shots for his teammates. Barrett is averaging four assists per game.

WEAKNESSES: The biggest question surrounding Barrett as he heads to the next level is his shooting ability. Barrett is shooting 33.5 percent from behind the three-point line, a number NBA teams would like to see higher. Barrett’s jumper has been a point of emphasis since high school and will continue to be a focal point in the pre-draft process.

Barrett worked with Hanlen over the offseason, and we have seen Barrett catch fire during games this season. He drained 6-of-10 threes against Virginia, a team known for their stout defense. Barrett needs to get stronger physically to enhance his ability to play through contact.

SUMMARY: The comparison to DeMar DeRozan is going to get thrown around a lot leading up to the draft. All comparisons fall short in some capacity, but there are some similarities to DeRozan’s game. Barrett is going to enter the NBA getting the majority of his points by attacking the rim. His three-point shot will be a challenge with the NBA line being a bit longer than college.

If Barrett can develop a consistent long-range jumper, it would put him in rare offensive territory given how well he can drive. Barrett has been overshadowed this season by Williamson’s freakish athleticism, but it should not take away from just how good Barrett can be when he reaches the NBA.