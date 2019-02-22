Does Robert Kraft Have a Daughter?

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, is being charged for alleged prostitution in Florida, CBS Boston reported. He denies doing anything illegal, but police say he was caught on video and was involved in two incidents at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Now that the news has broken, many people are wondering about Robert Kraft’s family and their reactions to the news, including whether or not he has a daughter.

The answer is actually a little complicated. Robert Kraft does not have a biological daughter, but his girlfriend does have a baby daughter, and sources have said that Kraft is fully supporting her child as if she were his own.

Robert Kraft is dating Ricki Noel Lander, an actress and model who is 39 years younger than he is. They’ve been together since 2011, except for a split in late 2015, Daily Mail reported. They got back together in early 2016. In the fall of 2017, Lander gave birth to a baby daughter. Despite speculation that Kraft was the father, Kraft publicly shared that he was not the dad but he “supports” Lander and her baby, whose name is Monarch Somer.

Lander wrote in her post where she announced Monarch: “This year has been overflowing with love, light and blessings. A beautiful little angel came into our lives. She has brought more love and joy than I ever could have imagined. I love you so much little one…Thank you for choosing me as your mommy!”

Followers were quick to note that Lander used “we” in her post, which likely referred to Kraft although she did not mention him by name.

Kraft’s rep said: “While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further,” People reported. Lander and Kraft had been a couple for five years when the baby was born. The baby’s biological father’s identity has not been shared.

Lander’s last photo with her baby girl was just posted on Instagram in September 2018.

She hasn’t referred to Kraft in her posts about her daughter, but they’re still together.

Despite not being the father, Kraft is supporting Lander and baby Monarch, US Magazine shared. He even bought them a mansion in Los Angeles. “Bob is fully supporting the child,” Daily Mail reported. Page Six noted that Kraft had made sizable financial investments on Lander’s and her child’s behalf, and that Lander was always open about wanting a child.

Kraft has four biological children — all sons. They were born to him and his wife Myra Kraft. Robert and Myra were married from 1963 until she died in 2011 from cancer. Daily Mail suggested that the family trust might be changed to provide for baby Monarch, but it’s not known if this has happened yet.