Robert Kraft Called Donald Trump a ‘Wonderful Friend’

Robert Kraft has found himself on both sides of President Donald Trump. Kraft’s support for Trump has been well-documented but the Patriots owner was also critical of the president for his comments on NFL players for not standing during the national anthem. Trump has been complimentary of the Patriots throughout his presidency.

“They have a very special owner and coach, and certainly they have, I guess, the greatest quarterback of all time,” Trump said on CBS Face the Nation, per Boston.com. “A team needs chemistry. They certainly have it. So I think they’ll do well, but we’ll see what happens.”

After the Patriots latest Super Bowl win, Kraft was more vague about his thoughts on Trump.

“Well, we can use every fan who wants to support us, from wherever they are in their standard of life,” Kraft said, per Boston.com. “We love all fans…I have a lot of people who give me advice, and he’s [Trump] been very supportive and I know he’s working very hard to serve the best interests of the country.”

Kraft Called Trump a “Wonderful Friend” During a 2017 Interview

Kraft has previously been more outspoken in his support for Trump. During a 2017 interview with The New York Times, Kraft called Trump a “wonderful friend.”

“Loyalty is important to me, and he has been a wonderful friend,” Kraft explained to The New York Times. “I think one of the great problems in the country today is the working poor, the middle class, that there hasn’t been growth in income on an equal basis, and I really think the policies he’s going to bring to bear are going to be great for the economic side of America.”

After the Death of Kraft’s Wife, Trump Called the Patriots Owner Once a Week

Their friendship grew closer in 2011 after the death of Kraft’s wife, Myra, as Trump reached out to him on a weekly basis. Kraft spoke of Trump’s support during a 2017 New York Daily News interview.

“When Myra died, Melania and Donald came up to the funeral in our synagogue, then they came for memorial week to visit with me,” Kraft told the New York Daily News. “Then he called me once a week for the whole year, the most depressing year of my life when I was down and out. He called me every week to see how I was doing, invited me to things, tried to lift my spirits. He was one of five or six people that were like that. I remember that.”

Kraft is currently being investigated for his alleged involvement in a Florida prostitution ring. Kraft has denied the allegations, per TMZ.