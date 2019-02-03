Robert Woods & Wife Alexandra’s Wedding Was Simply Stunning

Robert Woods and his wife, Alexandra, got married last summer. The couple’s wedding took place at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California. The location was the perfect backdrop for a magical wedding that looks almost too beautiful to be real.

Alexandra Woods has been sharing wedding photos nonstop since the couple’s July 2018 nuptials. You can see one of the stunning snaps below. The newlyweds are seen standing on the grounds in front of the Monarch mansion, which is located on property. They shared a kiss as their photographer captured the incredible shot.

In an earlier shared photo, the Woods are seen standing in an outdoor rotunda with a stained glass ceiling.

“I love you like a freeze pop, love you like a milkshake, love you like a high school girl on a first date, love you like shooting stars, love you like a muscle car, love you like we’re destined, love you like my lover & my best friend,” Mrs. Woods captioned the pic.

As Robert Woods returned to work after an incredible summer, Alexandra took a break from sharing wedding snaps. However, she picked back up again in November. In one of the photos showing off the bridal party, Mrs. Woods shared the couple’s wedding hashtags. They used “#SevenSeven” “#TheRoyalWedding” and “#WoodsCaughtABarbee.” The first hashtag is believed to be the couple’s wedding date, July 7. The “royal wedding” is self-explanatory while “Woods caught a Barbee” is in reference to Alexandra’s maiden name (which is Barbee).

Alexandra wore a long-sleeve, lace gown that hugged her curves. After exchanging vows and taking some photos, the bride changed into another dress. Keeping the same lace theme, Alexandra’s second gown was low-cut with thin straps and a light tulle skirt.

The stunning reception area was dressed in cream and white roses and orchids with gold accents. The cake was a 6-tier masterpiece that included different textures.

The couple’s wedding was so spectacular, in fact, that it was featured in the Grace Ormonde Luxury Wedding Style Magazine. You can scroll through some of the photos in the post below.