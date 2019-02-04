Ryan Allen’s Girlfriend Emily Stratton Tweets Support for Pats Punter

As punters took center stage during the first three quarters of the Super Bowl, Ryan Allen’s girlfriend, Emily Stratton, tweeted her support for the special teams star. After blasted a punt for 64 yards, setting a record for the longest in Super Bowl history, Stratton retweeted former Colts punter Pat McAfee’s praise of her boyfriend.

“ABSOLUTELY PERFECCCCTTTTT PUNT FROM RYAN ALLEN #ForTheBrand,” McAfee tweeted. Stratton has often tweeted about Allen and his play. On January 20 she tweeted, “SO PROUD OF @R_Allen86 ❤️💙” after the Patriots earned a spot in the Super Bowl with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Allen, 28, has been the Patriots punter since 2013, when he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion already during his New England career.

She also retweeted a video of one of Allen’s punts:

Allen and Stratton, both Oregon natives, have been dating since 2014. Stratton is at the Super Bowl in Atlanta cheering on her boyfriend. On Saturday, she posted on Instagram “6:30 tomorrow, can’t wait 💙❤️ #sbliii #patsnation #proud” along with a photo of the two of them on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field during family pictures day.

Stratton Is a Nurse & University of Porland Grad

Emily Stratton is a native of Oregon, like her boyfriend. She graduated from the University of Portland in 2012 with a nursing degree and became a registered nurse, according to her Linkedin profile.

Stratton became a nurse at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after college and worked there for one year in the special care nursery. She then worked as a nurse at PeaceHealth and Shriners Hospital for Children. Stratton now splits her time between Portland and Boston. She currently works at Shriners and travels to Boston during the football season to be with Allen, according to her Twitter account.

Allen and Stratton have two dogs, and they often post pictures of them on Instagram.

Stratton Has Joined Other Patriots Players’ Girlfriends & Wives to Give Back to the Boston Community

Stratton has become part of the community of Patriots wives and girlfriends who help give back to the Boston community. In 2017, she and others joined together to help the homeless ahead of the Super Bowl, according to WBZ-TV.

“To be able to serve in Boston and learn about the community our guys play for, I think, is really cool,” Stratton told the news station.

She and other members of the Patriots Women’s Association have also volunteered at Women’s Lunch Place. The organization wrote on its website, “PWA members also toured the shelter and learned about opportunities for involvement in the future. Emily Stratton (girlfriend of Ryan Allen) is a nurse back home in Oregon, and lives in Boston. She plans to return to Women’s Lunch Place and volunteer this winter.”

In August 2016, she attended the No Backing Down movie gala along with Allen, according to The Improper Bostonian.

