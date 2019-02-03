Sean McVay’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rams head coach Sean McVay has an opportunity to win his first Super Bowl in his hometown of Atlanta in front of family. Sean comes from a football family, including his grandfather, John McVay, who was one of the architects of the 49ers dynasty in the 1980’s.

“What he’s meant to me and to our family and just the way that he’s handled himself and the perspective that he has, where he’s seen it from both ends of the spectrum where he’s been a coach,” McVay explained to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s also had an intricate role from a front office standpoint and he’s been a part of a championship organization that was able to sustain for a long period of time.”

Sean’s early connection to football helps explain why he is the youngest NFL head coach in the league at 33 years old. Sean was a standout high school football player at Atlanta’s Marist High. Sean’s parents, Tim and Cindy McVay, are ready to cheer on their son once again in Atlanta, but this time as a coach. Sean does not have a wife but is dating Veronika Khomyn.

1. As the 49ers Director of Football Operations, Sean’s Grandfather, John, Helped Construct 5 Super Bowl Winning Teams

Sean grew up around football thanks to his grandfather, John. From 1976 to 1978 John was the New York Giants head coach. John took a job in the San Francisco 49ers front office in 1980 and helped construct five Super Bowl winners during his tenure as Niners vice president/director of football operations.

John thinks his experience rubbed off on his grandson. Now, Sean is coaching in the Super Bowl, and it is hard to think those days at the office with his grandfather did not have some impact.

“When the ’Niners would play in Atlanta, Sean would come to the team hotel,” John told the Canton Rep. “He would ride on the bus with the team and coaches. He’d be observing practice and absorbing everything. He’d sit on the bus chatting with players. He was not shy, that’s for sure.”

2. Sean Attended the Last Rams Super Bowl Victory in Atlanta in 2000

The last time the Rams won the Super Bowl was in 2000 at the Georgia Dome. Sean was a spectator as a 15-year-old young man who had received the tickets from his grandfather. The New York Post detailed Sean’s impeccable memory of the Rams hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

McVay rattled off the highlights that stayed with him: Eddie George’s rushes, Marshall Faulk’s versatility, Torry Holt’s slants and McNair’s derring-do. It all stayed with McVay as he transitioned from a seventh-grade team that scored one touchdown and went winless to a quarterback running the triple-option on a state championship team at Marist School in Atlanta. “Our grandpa got us tickets,” said McVay, who used to attend 49ers games and walkthroughs when San Francisco made its annual cross-country trip to play the Falcons in the NFC West during McVay’s childhood. “That was a good birthday present for me.”

Sean and the Rams will play Super Bowl 53 next door to the location of the old Georgia Dome. It may be a new stadium, but he is hoping for the same result for the Rams at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

3. Sean’s Father, Tim, Retired From Cox Media in 2017

Sean’s dad, Tim, was a long time employee of Cox Media. The same year Sean got his first NFL head coaching job, Tim decided to retire. At the time of his retirement, Tim worked in Atlanta as the Channel 2 WSB-TV’s VP/General Manager. Tim expressed his gratitude for his media career in a statement released by Cox.

“I have to be the most fortunate guy in the country to have spent my entire 39-year career with Cox Television,” Tim said per Cox Media. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the Cox Corporate and station employees. They are the finest group of people and professionals in the broadcast industry and there is nothing more rewarding than being able to win together as a team.”

4. Sean’s Mom, Cindy, Was Not Pleased With His Language After Cameras Caught Him Using Profanity

Coaches have been known to use a few choice words to try to hammer home their point to players. After cameras caught Sean using profanity after a Rams game, the footage made it back to Sean’s mother, Cindy McVay.

“It’s not just the players [who can do better],” Sean explained to Pro Football Talk. “There’s a lot of things that I can control better with regards to how I respond to certain things, whether it’s my language, where my mom was upset with me about something that came up at the end of the game, but those are the kind of things that we’ll all learn from. I think the most important thing is, when you look at something, if you say, ‘Is that the type of football team, is that the type of response that we want to represent with how we want to operate moving forward?’

5. Sean Does Not Have a Wife, But Has Been Dating His Girlfriend, Veronika, Since He Was the Redskins Tight Ends Coach

Sean is not married but is in a long-time relationship with girlfriend Veronika. According to TMZ, the couple started dating when Sean was the Redskins tight ends coach, well before Sean became the Rams head coach. Veronika moved across the country with Sean to Los Angeles and is frequently at the Rams games to cheer on her man.

It is no surprise that Veronika is in Atlanta to cheer on the Rams, and she celebrated the occasion with a custom outfit. Veronika got a jacket made with crystals as TMZ detailed.