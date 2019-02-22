Twitter Rips Stephen A. Smith’s Response to Robert Kraft Solicitation Charges

The reactions to news of charges coming against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft have come rapidly and from all directions. Various opinions have poured out on social media, but one that grabbed a lot of attention was that of ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. The face of ‘First Take’ was doing his radio show Friday, the ‘Stephen A Smith Show’ and addressed the charges by taking a strong stance.

As one Twitter user detailed with the video of Smith’s comments, he stated that Kraft is innocent until proven guilty and repeated multiple times that he doesn’t believe this.

“As the evidence flows in we’ll be in the position to comment on it. But I am of the mindset, my attitude is when you mention something illegal associated with Mr. Robert Kraft, I’ve got to see it to believe it. I don’t believe it. I don’t believe it, I’ve got to see it to believe it. In this country, you are innocent until proven guilty.” Smith stated.

There was far more beyond that, and this was the starting point to what created tension on social media. After these comments came to light, it resulted in multiple people chiming in and offering strong reactions to what the analyst said on Kraft and the situation. Here are a few of the tweets which stood out from the bunch.

Twitter Reacts to Stephen A. Smith’s Comments on Robert Kraft

Stephen A. Smith on ESPN radio on Robert Kraft “The man has categorically denied that he has done anything illegal… I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt.” Goes on to say there’s nothing wrong with dating someone younger. Time to turn the channel. — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) February 22, 2019

So according to @stephenasmith Robert Kraft has a girlfriend at this massage parlor who consented to sexual acts. Got it. — Nate (@starwind236) February 22, 2019

Man, Stephen A. Smith is just BLOWING IT talking about Robert Kraft on his show right now. This is painful. — Ken LaVicka (@KLV1063) February 22, 2019

Yo @stephenasmith you should probably just stop talking about this Robert Kraft situation… you sound ridiculous right now — mike kissinger. (@MK_239) February 22, 2019

@RealMichaelKay @TMKSESPN @HumptyCantyShow what was with that bizzaro world take by Stephen A. Smith on this Robert Kraft story to start his show??? — Justin Laudato (@justin_laudato) February 22, 2019

@stephenasmith if it was a player the NFL would come down on them so why not an owner #robertkraft — JW (@jwhitejr) February 22, 2019

Details of Robert Kraft’s Charges

The reports were detailed by the Associated Press and pulled from ESPN, revealing that Kraft was charged and police say they have videotape of him at the massage parlor. The charges include two for misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution against Kraft.

Police in Florida have charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor. Jupiter police told reporters Friday that the 77-year-old Kraft hasn’t been arrested. A warrant will be issued, and his attorneys will be notified.

Shortly after the charges had been filed, ESPN’s Mike Reiss revealed that a statement was released by a spokesman for the Patriots owner denying any illegal activity.

Statement from a spokesperson for Robert Kraft: “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 22, 2019

The NFL offered an official statement a bit afterward, per NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport. It stated that they were “aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments.”

