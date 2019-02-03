Super Bowl Sunday 2019 TV Schedule: How Long Is Halftime?

It’s Super Bowl Sunday and if you’re gearing up for the big event, there’s more to watch than just the game. Throughout today, there are tons of pre-game shows, as well as follow-up coverage. There are also alternatives to watching the big game. And, who can forget the Super Bowl Halftime Show? The Halftime Show is estimated to start some time between 7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET. It should end by 8:30 p.m. As for how long the Halftime performance usually runs, it generally doesn’t exceed 15 minutes.

Get the rundown on what to expect with today’s TV schedule and what is available to watch below.

Super Bowl 53 TV Schedule

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET – The NFL network will air NFL GameDay Morning, starring Rich Eisen, airing pregame info and prepping viewers for the big game.

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET – That Other Pregame Show airs on CBS, with host Adam Schein and analysts Amy Trask, London Fletcher and Brandon Tierney, delivering a preview of the teams, individual players and background for the Super Bowl.

12 – 1 p.m. ET – Road to the Super Bowl airs on CBS, with a look back at the 2018 NFL season.

1 – 2 p.m. ET – Tony Goes to the Super Bowl broadcasts on the CBS network and follows Tony Romo as he goes behind-the-scenes and does his first Super Bowl coverage.

2 – 6 p.m. ET – The Super Bowl Today special will air, with Russell Wilson and Von Miller as the guest analysts, on the CBS channel.

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET – Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2019 broadcasts on the NFL network, with Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah hosting, along with Kevin Frazier.

6 – 6:30 p.m. ET – The Super Bowl Kickoff Show airs on the CBS network, featuring the team introductions, along with the performances of “America the Beautiful” and the national anthem.

6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET – Super Bowl Game Center will air up-to-the-minute scores and statistics during the Super Bowl, on the NFL network.

6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET – The Super Bowl will air on the CBS network.

Super Bowl 2019 Alternatives

6 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET – Puppy Bowl XV Presents specials will air on the Animal Planet channel throughout the morning and into the afternoon, in preparation for the big Puppy Bowl 2019.

2 – 3 p.m. ET – The Puppy Bowl XV Pre-Game Show will air on Animal Planet, with the inside scoop on this year’s puppy players.

2 – 4 p.m. ET – The Kitten Bowl will air on the Hallmark Channel, in association with North Shore ANimal League America and Last Hope Animal Rescue.

3 – 5:03 p.m. ET – The Puppy Bowl 2019 game will air on Animal Planet, featuring puppies from 51 shelters throughout the United States.

4 – 5 p.m. ET – The first ever annual Cat Bowl will re-air at this time, on the Hallmark channel.

5 – 7 p.m. ET – There will be an encore presentation of the 2019 Kitten Bowl on the Hallmark channel.

5 – 8 p.m. ET/PT – The TLC network’s show Dr. Pimple Popper will feature Part 1 of The Poppy Bowl, which features insider facts and bonus scenes on some of the craziest cases.

6:03 – 8:05 p.m. ET – Part 2 of the Puppy Bowl will air on the Animal Planet network.

8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT – Part 2 of The Poppy Bowl for Dr. Pimple Popper will air immediately after the first segment, on the TLC network as well.