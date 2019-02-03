Patriots vs. Rams: Super Bowl 2019 Time, Date & Channel

Super Bowl 53 is right around the corner, with the New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 3 at 6:30 p.m. EST. The last time the Rams made it to the Super Bowl, they were also facing the Patriots, so the game has fans wondering if the Rams can pull off an upset, or if the Pats will hoist the Lombardi Trophy once again.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised by CBS and streamed for free on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app, as well as CBS All Access. CBS also offers a free one-week trial for CBS All Access, so right now would be the perfect time to sign up if you want to catch the Super Bowl for free and don’t have access to cable. You can sign up for the trial here.

Can the Rams join the Giants and Eagles as the only teams to defeat Belichick's Patriots in the Super Bowl? Find out Sunday on CBS. pic.twitter.com/aSvtYYtaiF — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 1, 2019

This marks the 20th Super Bowl broadcast for CBS, which gives them the lead among all networks, according to WHDH. NBC is next with 19, followed by Fox with 8 and ABC with 7. CBS and NBC both aired the first Super Bowl.

If you can’t watch a screen to catch the game because you’re driving, working or otherwise unable to find access to a television, you’re in luck because TuneIn Radio typically streams the game for free to all listeners, even though regular games usually require a subscription. Westwood One Sports also broadcasts the game; however, the site notes that the Super Bowl broadcast is not guaranteed in all areas due to some local blackouts and/or programming conflicts. You can find a list of Westwood One station affiliates here.

CBS will have pregame coverage as well, starting at 11:30 a.m., with That Other Pregame Show. NFL Films’ Road to the Super Bowl follows at 12 p.m., and Tony Goes to the Super Bowl at 1 p.m., according to WHDH. The Super Bowl Today will follow at 2 p.m., leading into kickoff at 6:30. This will be the ninth Super Bowl pregame host assignment for James Brown and his fifth for CBS, WHDH reports.

5️⃣ game-sealing moments from 5️⃣ Super Bowl wins; the Pats will try to add # 6️⃣ Sunday on CBS. pic.twitter.com/uXPghJ6OTR — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 1, 2019

Segments of pregame coverage will include a look at Atlanta’s music scene, interviews with both quarterbacks and coaches, and an interview with President Donald Trump from CBS News. Super Bowl 53 will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, home of the Atlanta Falcons. 53 will be the first Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017, and the third played in Atlanta, according to CBS Sports. Previously, the Cowboys beat the Bills in the Georgia Dome (Super Bowl XXVIII) in 1994, and the Rams topped the Titans in 2000 (Super Bowl XXXIV).

For all the Spanish-speaking football fans out there, you can catch the game through ESPN Deportes, who will have the Spanish-language broadcast available. It will also be streamed on the ESPN App.

Who do you think will win Super Bowl 53 this year – the Rams or the Pats? Let us know in the comments below! Tune in Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS for kickoff, and catch some of the pregame coverage all day starting at 11:30 a.m.