Super Bowl 2020 Location & Date: Where & When Is Next Year’s Game?

While millions of people are focused on the 2019 Super Bowl game, there are people already wondering about next year’s big game. Fortunately, the details on Super Bowl 2020, and even Super Bowl 2021, have already been released. According to NBC Sports, the NFL will head to Miami for 2020 and to Tampa for 2021, though Los Angeles was originally reported as the host city for 2021.

The date of next year’s game is on Sunday, February 2, 2020 and the game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The host network for next year is the Fox network. Keep in mind that the date can change depending on the NFL schedule. The date of Super Bowl 55 is currently set for Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Sporting News reported that Los Angeles was originally picked to host the 2021 Super Bowl, but because of construction delays on the stadium, due to weather, things had to change. Now, Los Angeles is supposed to host Super Bowl 56 in 2022. So, it should have plenty of time to complete its renovations. The stadium is undergoing its renovations in Inglewood, California and many know the establishment as the LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, according to Bleacher Report.

The Orange County Register’s Rich Hammond said that the NFL rules state a stadium must be open for two full regular seasons in order to be considered for hosting the Super Bowl. But, when it comes to pushing back hosting for Los Angeles, the Chargers’ president of business operations, A.G. Spanos, released the following statement, “If getting it right means pushing back the completion date, then I think the extra year is well worth it. Construction is our family business, so we understand the challenges that come with a project of this magnitude.”

According to Sporting News, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami was originally called the Joe Robbie Stadium and it has been renamed a total of seven times since it opened in 1987. So far, it has hosted five Super Bowl games. The Raymond James Stadium, which is the Tampa game’s location, is the home of the NFL’s Buccaneers.

So, it looks like the next two Super Bowls will take place in the state of Florida.

When it comes to any performers for the future Super Bowl games, those decisions won’t come into play until much later in the year. As for what the performers earn for their Super Bowl gigs, the answer is nothing. Their expenses and production costs are covered, but there is no payment for the performances because the Super Bowl is one of the biggest ways to promote your brand. In fact, previously, the Super Bowl tried to get artists to pay them to play the Super Bowl Halftime Show. One of the singers this definitely did not fly with was Katy Perry. The performers for the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show are headlining band Maroon 5, along with rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott.

The 2019 Super Bowl is hosted by Atlanta, Georgia’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the Los Angeles Rams up against the New England Patriots.