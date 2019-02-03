Pizza Delivery & Super Bowl LIII Food Deals & Specials 2019

Super Bowl LIII is tonight, featuring the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams. If you’re watching at home with family or throwing a big party, you know that food is a major part of the Super Bowl viewing experience. To entice customers for the big game, many chain restaurants have offered Super Bowl promotional offers for discounted orders or freebies.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, “the Super Bowl is one of the most popular sporting events in the United States and the second largest food consumption day.”

Here are some of the best pizza and food deals for Super Bowl LIII:

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is the “Official Pizza Sponsor of Super Bowl LIII.” They are offering $7.99 large two-topping pizza online only, as well as 20% off at the NFL shop if you order a pie on game day. Their two or more items for $5 each deal is also valid for game day.

According to People, they are also offering free pizza for a year and tickets to next year’s Super Bowl game to the family of the first baby born after kick-off.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s has a number of Super Bowl party specials, including “The MVP,” which serves 10-15 with five large 1-topping pizzas & two Pepsi 2-liter products.

According to Thrillist, they are also offering a special deal to rewards menus: if you spend at least $20 before the Super Bowl, you will get a free large two-topping pizza after Sunday.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Bite Squad says that if you place an order to Chili’s Grill & Bar through them on Super Bowl Sunday, you can get free delivery with the code “BIGGAME.” Of the partnership with Chili’s, Bite Squad’s Chief Marketing Officer Craig Key said ““With the convenience of on-demand delivery, customers can host their parties without missing a second of the action.”

This promotion is only eligible at select locations (they advertise that over 70 locations are part of the offer), so make sure you check here for a list of participating locations.

Auntie Anne’s

On Instagram, Auntie Anne’s is advertising their “Auntie Anne’s Game Day Pretzel Pack – 2 Pretzel Buckets (any variety) and 10 assorted dips for $45.” USA Today says that select Auntie Anne’s locations will be giving a free decorative “snack stadium holder” with the purchase of a pretzel pack.

Panda Express

Panda Express is offering “a new game plan” online. With the promo code “TOUCHDOWN,” they will take $10 off one family feast or $25 off two. “Family Feast” orders include three large entrees and two large sides.

Buffalo Wild Wings

While Buffalo Wild Wings does not have a take-out or delivery offer, they are offering a freebie within the restaurant. If the Patriots and Rams go into overtime during the Super Bowl game, they will be giving out free snack-sized wings. In order to qualify for the promotion, you have to stop by your nearest Buffalo Wild Wings location during the overtime. According to Delish, the offer can be claimed on Feb 18 between 4-7pm.