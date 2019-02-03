What Channel Is the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show On TV Tonight? When Does It Start?

It’s time for the Super Bowl 53 game, but some of us are only interested in the halftime show and who’s performing tonight. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events in sports every year, but it is also a major event for entertainment. When it comes to those who want to know what channel to watch, who the performers are, and what time halftime starts, read on below.

DATE: February 3, 2019 is the date of this year’s big event. The Super Bowl is set to be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. This year’s Super Bowl could potentially be Tom Brady’s seventh win at the Super Bowl, which would make sports history.

Kickoff time for the big game is at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. And, depending on how the first two quarters of the game go, the halftime show is estimated to start some time between 7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET. It should end by 8:30 p.m. and be followed by the second half of the game, which generally runs until 10:00 – 10:30 p.m. ET.The Super Bowl will run roughly from 6 – 10 p.m. ET on the CBS network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel CBS is on in your area. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).