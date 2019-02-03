Healthy Super Bowl Recipes & Easy Snacks Ideas 2019

Super Bowl LIII is tonight, featuring the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams. If you’re planning on watching the game, you know that food is a major part of the Super Bowl viewing experience, and that it can sometimes be hard to find a healthy appetizer option in the game day spread.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, “the Super Bowl is one of the most popular sporting events in the United States and the second largest food consumption day.” While many Super Bowl appetizers are fatty and fried, there are some great recipes online that swap in healthier, lower fat ingredients and cooking methods without sacrificing the taste.

We searched the internet for some of the best healthy Super Bowl appetizer and snack recipes, and here is what we found:

Guacamole

Ina Garten’s guacamole recipe on FoodNetwork.com only takes 15 minutes to make 3 cups, and the ingredients are all clean; avocado, lemon juice, hot pepper sauce, diced red onion, garlic, kosher salt, ground black pepper, and diced tomato are all you need to make this fan-favorite dip. You can serve the guacamole with tortilla chips, or carrot and celery sticks to make the snack even healthier.

Eggplant Pizza

AllRecipes.com’s eggplant pizza recipe is a flourless, lower-carb way to make pizza bites for the party, and it only takes 25 minutes. The ingredients you need are a large eggplant, Parmesan cheese, extra virgin olive oil, tomato sauce, and shredded cheddar cheese. You could also use a lower fat cheddar or mozzarella as the cheese topping instead and add additional pizza toppings (such as diced peppers or pepperoni or spinach) based on personal preference.

One reviewer who gave the recipe a 5-star rating wrote “I really enjoyed this recipe. I follow a ketogenic diet, so traditional pizza is on my forbidden foods list.”

Hummus

Downshiftology.com has a hummus recipe that they claim you can make in only 3 minutes. On their website, they include both the recipe and easy-to-follow video instructions, as well as a write-up on the health benefits of hummus and their recommendations for pre-packaged vs. fresh ingredients.

They say that while you can use either a blender or a food processor to make your hummus, their preferred kitchen appliance is the Vitamix. In addition to the chickpeas, all you need is tahini, olive oil, fresh lemons, garlic, cumin, and salt, and the entire mixing process should take about 30 seconds.

Baked Buffalo Wings

Buffalo wings are a must at any Super Bowl party, but homemade baked wings are a healthier alternative to the fried wings you might buy at the store or pre-order from a sports bar. Genius Kitchen’s baked buffalo wings recipe (by WhoDat) has a 5-star rating after 200 reviews. Keep in mind that buffalo wings take more time to make than the other food options on this list, and yield fewer servings per batch; however, if you are trying to make your Super Bowl food spread, this is one of the easier and healthier homemade wings options.

One reviewer wrote “My husband said these are the BEST he’s ever eaten. I’ve made them 3 times in the last couple weeks. I broil them 10 minutes a side on the 2nd oven rack and hubby says they are perfect and to never change a thing!!!!!! I don’t like wings, but I LOVE that these are so easy and delicious too!”

