Los Angeles Rams’ Cheerleaders Roster for Superbowl LIII 2019 [Instagram Photos]

Tonight the Los Angeles Rams play against the New England Patriots for the title of Superbowl LIII Champion. To help support the Rams as they work toward a Superbowl win, the 2018 Rams Cheerleading Squad will be cheering and dancing at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to the Rams.com cheerleading roster, these are the beautiful and accomplished people cheering for the New England Patriots in Superbowl LIII:

Alexandra Trevgoda

Alex works in the sales department for Marriott and has been dancing for 19 years.

Ally M.

Ally has been cheering with the Rams for 3 years and her favorite food is sushi.

Bianca Calingo Brooks

In addition to being a professional cheerleader, she is also a franchise and retail brand development manager at Funko.

Blake Blankenship

This is Blake’s first year on the team; she previously danced for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brittany Spencer

Brittany also danced with the Lakers Girls, as well as in Disneyland. She is also a ballet instructor.

Brittany W.

Brittany went to Cal State Long Beach and teaches high school dance.

Cheyenne M.

Cheyenne went to the University of Southern California and has been dancing for 20 years.

Courtney V.

Courtney also works as a rehabilitation therapist and is from Redlands, California.

Emily Leibert

Emily’s favorite vacation spot is New York City and this is her second year cheering for the Rams.

Geminise Robin

Geminise graduated from Arizona State University, where she danced; she also danced at Alvin Ailey.

Hayley Roy

Hayley is a student and her favorite dance memory is winning three national titles with her college dance team.

Janelle M.

This is Janelle’s first year cheering on the team.

Jennifer Garcia

Jennifer is a preschool teacher and her guilty pleasure is bingeing Netflix originals.

Jennifer P.

This is Jennifer’s third year on the team; she is also an athletic trainer.

Justene Alpert

Justene says she’s been dancing for 26 years and won a national championship on her college team.

Katelyn G.

Katelyn went to Fullerton College and is a dance instructor.

Kirstin Bangs

Kirstin is a professional dancer and has danced at Disneyland, California Adventure Park, and Insomniac.

Madison K.

In addition to being a rookie on the team, Madison is also a full-time student.

Madison attended Cal Poly Pomona and is from San Diego.

Megan Tatum

Megan is a full-time student and says she’d want Nina Dobrev to play her in a movie.

Michelle C.

Michelle also works as an entertainment and sports marketing manager.

Napoleon Jinnies

Napoleon is a professional dancer, freelance makeup artist, and beauty blogger.

Nikelle Guzman

Nikelle is currently studying health science and recently made the Dean’s List.

Raquel O.

Raquel’s favorite music to dance to is anything from the 80s or 90s.

Samantha Olson

Samantha went to the University of Southern California and has been with the Rams cheerleaders for 3 years.

Sarah S.

Sarah is from Scottsdale, Arizona and works as a digital marketer.

Sativa-Skye M.

Her favorite food is an animal style cheeseburger from In-N-Out.

Shannon Dang

Shannon is also an actor and model.

Shayla G.

Shayla’s favorite dance style is contemporary.

Stephanie E.

Stephanie is a health and wellness entrepreneur as well as a Disneyland performer.

Sydney Zmrzel

Sydney is also a model and actress and her favorite vacation spot is Portofino, Italy.

Tiyah Ejan

Tiyah is a full-time student.

Valerie G.

This is Valerie’s first year on the team.

Veronica Edera

Veronica is also an executive assistant at Live Nation Entertainment and has been dancing since she was 5.

Zandra T.

Zandra went to California State University Long Beach and says In-N-Out is her guilty pleasure.