Super Bowl 2019 Radio Broadcast Information

Game Day is here, but for some, it may be difficult to get in front of a television. Luckily, it’s easier than ever to experience the game– and you don’t need a TV or to be there to do it.

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on a number of radio stations, making it easier for people to keep up with the game while on the go.

The game will start Sunday, February 3, at 6:30pm ET. It is taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, and will air on CBS. The main radio broadcast will take place on Westwood One Network radio affiliates.

Westwood One Sports is the radio home of the NFL; listen to the program in your area by clicking here.

You can also listen to SiriusXM Satellite Radio– to NFL Radio. That’s right– SiriusXM Radio will broadcast the Super Bowl, and other NFL games, on channels 82, 83, and 88.

TuneInRadio will also be broadcasting the Super Bowl, so you can listen through the app’s premium subscription service. You can start a free trial with Tune In by clicking here.

Lastly, NFL Mobile allows people to listen to all NFL games– including the Super Bowl if you’re using a smartphone and are a Verizon customer.

TuneIn Radio often broadcasts the game for free to listeners, and 98.5FM The Sports Hub will also let you listen to the showdown live.

Maroon 5 will be taking the stage for the halftime show, along with Big Boi, who is from the host city of Atlanta, and Travis Scott, a Grammy-nominated rapper.

Maroon 5 has sold over 58 million albums and is best known for hits like This Love, She Will Be Loved, Harder to Breathe, Moves Like Jagger, Animals, and others.

Scott meanwhile has been nominated for six Grammys. His most recent album was immediately nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammy’s.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Levine said of the halftime show, “The spectacle is the music… We just kind of wanted to bring it back to a time when it was a little more simple. … When the highlight, the focus was the connection to the songs.”

Asked how he is dealing with the controversy surrounding this year’s Super Bowl, Levine added, “When you look back on every single Super Bowl halftime show, people just can’t — it’s this, like, insatiable urge to hate a little bit… I’m not in the right profession if I can’t handle a little bit of controversy. It’s what it is. We expected it. We would like to move on from it. And like I said earlier, speak through the music.”