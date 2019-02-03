Super Bowl Trivia Games & Questions: What to Play at Your 2019 Party

Super Bowl LIII is tonight, between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. Whether you are looking for a group activity to supplement your viewing experience or just want to test your knowledge of NFL and Super Bowl trivia through the years, there are a number of games and quizzes online for you to play.

Here are some of the best trivia games and quizzes we found:

Online Quizzes

Newsday created a Super Bowl history quiz online that tests players’ knowledge of facts from the last 52 Super Bowls. The 13 multiple choice and true or false questions range from “When the Packers beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl I, who was named the MVP?” to “With the Patriots’ loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, they tied which franchise for the most Super Bowl losses with five?”

The Washington Post shared a “Fact or Fiction” Super Bowl trivia quiz with 8 questions specific to the two competing Super Bowl LIII teams, the Patriots and the Rams, and focuses primarily on each team’s top players and head coaches. Question number 1 reads “Fact or fiction? Patriots QB Tom Brady now has more Super Bowl appearances than road playoff games.”

Printable Party Games

“Diva Girl Parties and Stuff” shared a printable trivia card on Pinterest for the Super Bowl. The 20-question multiple choice quiz includes questions about the cost of the first Super Bowl game’s tickets and past Super Bowl advertisements, so this is a good game for a group that doesn’t just want football team and player-based questions.

Moms & Munchkins made an NFL trivia game for the younger guests at the party, designing an “NFL Mascot Matching Game.” They have shared a downloadable and printable PDF file of the board on their website, and the game asks participants to draw a line connecting the mascot name to the professional football team it represents.

While not a trivia game, SheKnows.com shared a Super Bowl-themed bingo board to Pinterest that can be printed and distributed among your guest. It challenges guests to pay closer attention throughout the game to cross off squares such as spotting a “celebrity in the crowd,” a “coach shaking his head,” or even a beer commercial. They advertise the bingo board as “something that will keep anyone uninterested in football totally engaged throughout the entire game.

Tune in to Super Bowl LIII on CBS between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on February 3 at 6:30pm ET, and watch Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show.