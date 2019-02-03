Super Bowl Uber & Lyft Coupons for Discounted or Free Rides

There’s no reason to drink and drive on Super Bowl Sunday. Many transportation companies are offering reduced-price coupon codes for the day. You can also reduce your price even more if you know how to avoid surge pricing. If you know of any other good coupon codes, let us know in the comments below.

Uber Codes & Surge Pricing Tips

If you’re a new Uber user, the following codes may be able to get you a free or reduced-price ride today for your Super Bowl outing. Keep in mind that when the Super Bowl ends, especially if you’re near the actual game, Uber will likely surge its prices during higher traffic times. If you want to check on surge pricing, SurgeProtector is one app that lets you find close locations that don’t have Uber surges. SurgeApp is another, and so is Uber Estimate. To avoid surges, try to leave a little before the game ends or stay at your location longer. You can pay attention to fare estimates on your phone, to get an idea of when is the best time to call your Uber. You can also share rides with people going to similar locations using UberPOOL where it’s available.

According to RetailMeNot and other sources, the following codes may work for you. You may be able to find additional codes on the subreddit here.

CAESARS5: Up to $20 off your first trip

UBERAMEX: Up to $30 off with American Express and Uber

Book through Google Maps and get up to $15 off your first trip

Uber riders in Atlanta will get half off with MARTA4GAME if they get a ride to or from the Atlanta public transit system.

Fans of the losing team will get a free ride for up to an hour after the game. Uber Rewards members in the losing city will see the promo code in the app on Sunday in Boston or Los Angeles. It’s worth $50 on UberX, UberXL, UberPOOL, Express Pool, and WAV. And it’s good up to 60 minutes after the game. To be eligible, just sign up for Uber Rewards through the Uber app. There’s no cost.

One city gets the ring. The other gets the ride. 😊#UberRewards members in the losing city get free Unhappy Hour rides for 60 minutes after the game.

Terms apply. https://t.co/vijEHQCKbM #ad pic.twitter.com/QssM3kLOgx — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 31, 2019

Note that these discount codes can be canceled by Uber at any time.

Remember, even if there is Uber surge pricing, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DUI, impounded car prices, lost wages from being in jail, the cost of hiring an attorney, etc.

Lyft Codes

If you prefer using Lyft to Uber, the following codes may be useful. Note that Lyft may change or cancel these codes at any time. (Look at RetailMeNot for more codes if these don’t work.)

20LYFTPROMO: $2 credit per ride for 10 rides

RIDESTERLYFT: Up to $50 in ride credit

RIDEON2019: Up to $50 ride credit (also RIDESTERLYFT, BESTRIDECOUPON, RIDESHAREAPPS, and FALLCODE)

Half-off rides to MARTA stations with SUPERMARTA. This can be used for $10 off up to 10 rides, and was available a week leading up to the game in Atlanta.

Lyft may also use surge pricing, like Uber does, during peak hours. This means that if you get a Lyft ride during the busiest times right after the Super Bowl, especially if you’re in Houston, the ride may cost more than it typically does. However, if you schedule your Lyft ride in advance, you may be able to lock in current rates and avoid the surge. (Note: Some locations charge surge prices anyway, and it appears that Uber does not offer this option for avoiding surges.) But just remember, even if there is Lyft surge pricing tonight, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DWI.

Uber & Lyft Alternatives

If you’re really concerned about surge pricing, you can also look into alternatives to Uber and Lyft. There are some similar services, although they aren’t available in all areas.

Bubbl Rides is a new service owned and operated by certified first responders, so you feel safer using the service. Unfortunately, this service is closed on Sundays, so you can’t use it today. But keep it in mind on other days. It’s available in parts of Texas, Florida, Connecticut, and Virginia.

Juno is another alternative in New York City. This service claims drivers are paid better than with other services.

Curb, recommended by CNET, is available in 65 cities. You can hail a taxi through this app. Curb has no surge pricing.

CNET also recommends Flywheel, Waave, Wingz, Via, ReachNow, HopSkipDrive, and Waze Carpool.