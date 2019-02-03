Tom Brady’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Super Bowl has become an unofficial reunion for Tom Brady’s family. Tom and the Patriots have played in the Super Bowl four times in the last five years. Tom has used the big game as a way to bring his extended family together, and the 2019 Super Bowl is no different.

“Nieces and nephews, the in-laws are coming so I’ll have my Brazilian connection and California connection. A lot of support and a lot of friends,” Tom explained to CBS Boston.

Tom’s parents, Galynn and Tom Brady Sr., are regulars at Patriots games. Tom also has three sisters, Julie, Nancy and Maureen. Tom and wife Gisele Bundchen have two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Tom’s oldest son, Jack, is from a previous relationship.

1. Tom’s Dad Spent 7 Years at a Seminary Studying to Be a Priest

Prior to starting his own business, Tom Sr. almost became a priest. According to The New York Times, Tom Sr. spent seven years training at a seminary.

A self-­employed estate consultant who had spent seven years in a Catholic seminary before deciding that the priesthood was not for him (the vow of celibacy was a sticking point), the senior Brady still lives in the same house in San Mateo where his son grew up and still attends all of his son’s games.

Tom and his father have such a close relationship that Tom Sr. underwent counseling when his son moved to Ann Abor to start college at Michigan. Boston.com detailed Tom Sr.’s battle with separation anxiety.

“It literally broke my heart,” Brady Sr. said. Following Brady’s departure to Ann Arbor, Brady Sr. attended eight weeks of psychological counseling in order to cope with the separation anxiety. He and his wife, Galynn, would go on to attend 90% of Brady’s games while at Michigan, including ones when the quarterback was on the bench. “I love every minute I can spend with my son,” Brady Sr. said.

2. Tom’s Mom Received a Super Bowl LI Ring After Her Battle With Cancer Inspired the Patriots Team

Galynn’s battle with cancer became an inspiration to the Patriots team during the 2016 NFL season. After multiple surgeries, Tom mom’s heath appears to be in a much better place. In the days leading up to Super Bowl LIII, Tom noted his mother was “doing really well”, per WCVB.

Tom believes the adversity has brought their family together. The Patriots quarterback has been vocal about the support of his family.

“I know every family goes through different things,” Tom told WCVB. “We’ve had a lot of support from my parents and everyone was there to support her. Hopefully, it stays that way.”



3. Tom’s 3 Sisters Were All Standout Athletes

Tom may be one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, but there was a time where he was only known for his siblings. Tom’s three sisters, July, Nancy and Maureen, were all top athletes.

“I’ll never forget this one time, ninth grade, this paper he wrote for school,” Tom’s oldest sister Maureen told The New York Daily News. “Us girls, we were all pretty good in sports, always in the newspaper. Tommy always used to be known as ‘Maureen Brady’s little brother’ or ‘The Little Brady.’ So he writes a paper, saying one day he wants us to be known as Tom Brady’s sisters. He wrote, ‘One day, I’m going to be a household name.’ That’s what he told my mom: ‘One day I’m going to be a household name.'”

4. Gisele Admitted That Deflategate Was a Challenging Time in Their Marriage

Not only did Deflategate impact the Patriots on the field, but Gisele noted it was also a challenging time in their marriage. During an interview on the Thrive Global podcast, Gisele explained she tried to be as supportive as possible as Tom dealt with the frustration of being suspended.

“When someone you love is happy, it makes you happy, or if they’re sad it makes you sad,” Gisele said, per People. “You suffer with them and you have joy with them.”

Gisele believes the key to their relationship is communication, especially with their busy schedules.

“I think it’s important to always keep the communication also loving and respectful and current,” Gisele explained, per People. “I’m not going to talk about something that happened, you know a year ago. We address it, and then we let it go. Because I think with acceptance comes freedom.”

5. Tom Calls His 3 Children “The Most Beautiful Things in Our Life”

For all Tom has accomplished on the football field, it is his three children that provide him the most joy. Leading up to Super Bowl 53, Tom detailed how his kids give him so much life and perspective away from football.

“The kids bring so much perspective to our lives and they’re just the most beautiful things in our life, so joyful,” Tom explained to USA Today. “The fact that they’re getting older and they get to share this with me is really creating so many memories, obviously for them, but for me too in ways that were different when I was younger. So it’s really a cool thing for them to be here.”