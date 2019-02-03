Tom Brady’s Ethnicity, Nationality & Background

Tom Brady was born in San Mateo, California. His parents, Galynn Patricia (Johnson) and Thomas Edward Brady welcomed four children together over the years: Tom and his three sisters, Julie, Nancy, and Maureen.

With a name like Tom Brady, there isn’t too much curiosity surrounding his nationality or his background. Brady is the very definition of all-American but his parents are of European descent. According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Tom Brady Senior is of Irish descent and Galynn is of Norwegian-Swedish and Polish ancestry.

The Name Galynn Is Gaelic

Galynn Brady and her two brothers, Alan and Gary, grew up in Browerville, Minnesota, with parents Gordon and Bernice Johnson.

According to She Knows, the name Galynn — that of Tom Brady’s mother — is Gaelic. The name means “tranquil.” The name Galynn can also be from the Greek culture.

“People with this name are excited by change, adventure, and excitement. They are dynamic, visionary and versatile, able to make constructive use of freedom. They fight being restricted by rules and conventions. They tend to be [optimistic], energetic, intelligent, and to make friends easily. They may be changeable, restless, untidy, and rebellious,” SheKnows reports.

Tom Brady Senior Is ‘100 Percent Irish’

Tom Brady Sr. earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of San Francisco. He is currently the CEO of Thomas Brady and Associates.

Brady Sr. is of Irish descent. According to Irish Central, Brady’s great-great-grandfather was from County Cavan and his great-great-grandmother was from County Cork. They came to the United States during the potato famine.

Several years ago, the Bradys took a trip to Ireland.

“My father is 100 percent Irish. We took a trip over there together and visited some of the places where my family came from. That was a great experience for me, and obviously, I am very proud of my Irish roots,” Brady told Irish Central back in 2009. “I’ve been golfing in Ireland and Scotland as well. I’ve really enjoyed my time over there. Anyone who’s been over to that part of the world comes away with a greater sense of history. I know this will be a great experience for the players,” Brady added.

