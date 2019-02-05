Tom Brady’s Wife, Gisele, Posts Heartfelt Instagram Message After Super Bowl

Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, is elated for her husband after yet another Super Bowl victory. Gisele took to Instagram to post a lengthy message to him after Brady and the Patriots won Super Bowl 53.

What a special night. Congratulations Patriots! Congratulations my love! Your tireless commitment, discipline and hard work never seizes to amaze me. We love you!…Que noite especial. Parabéns Patriots! Parabéns meu amor! Seu comprometimento incansável, disciplina e trabalho duro sempre me surpreendem. Nós te amamos!

Prior to the Super Bowl, Gisele’s message for Brady was much more concise. Gisele posted a photo of the couple on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I got your back! ❤️,” Gisele noted in the post prior to the Patriots-Rams game.

Brady Posted “Still Here” on Instagram After Super Bowl Win

Brady had some fun after the Patriots win by posting a short Instagram video with Rob Gronkowski. The video ends with the 13-3 score along with the Patriots logo and the caption “Still Here” to end the clip. Brady led a “We’re Still Here” chant back in Boston prior to leaving for Atlanta. It is a reference to some of the perceived skepticism about the Patriots this season.

The Patriots quarterback also posted a photo with his daughter holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“Family and Football! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Brady posted on Instagram.

After the win, Brady explained that he is excited to spend time with his family now that the season is over.

“I can’t wait to spend some time with my family, my kids and my wife,” Brady said, per Express. “I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. This is a dream come true for all of us.”

Gisele and Brady shared a long kiss on the field after the big Super Bowl victory.

Gisele Believes the Key to Their Marriage Is Communication

Gisele recently noted on the Thrive Global podcast that there is no magic formula for making their marriage work. Gisele believes the key to any good relationship is communication.

“I think it’s important to always keep the communication also loving and respectful and current,” Gisele noted, per People. “I’m not going to talk about something that happened, you know a year ago. We address it, and then we let it go. Because I think with acceptance comes freedom.”

Since the release of her new book, Gisele has been open about her battle with depression.

“When you reach rock bottom, you have to figure out a way to get out of there,” Gisele said, per People. “It gave me a new life, and an opportunity to become aware of a new world that I didn’t know existed, which was a world within myself.”