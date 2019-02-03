Tony Romo’s Family & Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tony Romo’s family includes his wife, Candice, and their three children. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper once opined, “Tony and Candice Romo’s family is cuter than yours.” The writer had a point.

Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback, is calling Super Bowl 2019, between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, for CBS. He and Candice have three small children named Hawkins, Rivers, and Jones. He’s also extremely close to his parents, grandparents, and two sisters.

Candice Romo sharing some nice family moments in the booth on her Instagram story pic.twitter.com/CmA6wDWsLv — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) November 5, 2017

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Romo Says He Usually Wakes Up When One of the Boys Tackles Him

Tony Romo spoke to Men’s Health about his life in retirement, and indicated that it’s family-centered. “Peace and quiet is rare,” Romo told MensHealth.com. “Around 6:30, a kid usually comes up and tackles me.”

He told Men’s Health that he never needed to keep a calendar while playing pro football. Now that he’s retired and the dad of three sons, he needs one.

“Make important what is important,” Romo told the publication. “Very few times am I missing the nighttime routine. Make sure you can be home. I set the schedule and base it around going home, playing, hanging out. I remember how important that was as a kid for me.”

Romo and his family appear in advertisements for CHAPS.

2. Romo Joked That He’s Trying to Build a Basketball Team

When Jones was born in 2017, Tony Romo joked about his growing brood. “Ten fingers and ten toes,” Romo posted on social media. “All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built.”

According to Sports Day, some have wondered if Jones is named after Jerry Jones, the legendary Cowboys’ owner, but Romo has not clarified this point.

Welcomed our third boy Jones Mccoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built pic.twitter.com/nO0DFXQKZK — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) August 23, 2017

When Romo called his first Cowboys game as an announcer, Candice and the boys joined him in the broadcast booth.

3. Tony Romo’s Grandfather Was Born in Mexico

Tony Romo’s family is based in Burlington, Wisconsin, and he appears close to them. He is the son of Ramiro and Joan Romo. His grandparents are named Ramiro Sr. and Felicita. According to ESPN, Ramiro Sr. “was born in Múzquiz, Coahuila, Mexico, and moved to the U.S. when he was a teenager before settling in Racine, Wis., where he met his wife.”

Romo was born Antonio Ramiro Romo in San Diego where his father was stationed in the U.S. Navy.

According to ESPN, Romo has discussed the family’s immigration story.

“It’s pretty neat how they grew up, how they came into this country and how they instilled a lot of our family values,” Ramiro said to the network. The article reported that Romo is close to his parents and grandparents.

“It’s great to have that support and that they’re there to care for you,” Tony said to ESPN. “I’m lucky enough to have two parents that were there when I was growing up. Not everybody has that. I’m blessed to have two parents like I do.”

4. Romo Frequently Shares Photos & Even Videos of His Children on Social Media

“My son hawk didn’t realize I was filming. Finally caught him!” Romo wrote with the above video. “When the pajamas accidentally go on the wrong kid. The oldest (hawk) is not enjoying the humor of this,” he wrote with a joking photo.

According to his wife, Romo practiced for a broadcasting career in front of the family.

“When he was playing, after every game – win or lose – we’d invite everyone over to the house that was at the game with us and he would stand up in front of the TV and break down his game,” she told USA Today. “I even got him a pointer because it was very serious,” she said. “He would analyze the game and break it down, so this was a natural transition.

5. Romo’s Wife Candice Was Once Miss Missouri

Tony Romo dated several famous women before he met his future wife, notably Jessica Simpson and Carrie Underwood.

According to Biography.com, he married the former Candice Crawford in 2011. She was the former Miss Missouri and had worked as a television anchor. She is Chace Crawford’s sister.

IMBD reports that she worked for KOMU-TV as a reporter and sports anchor, and “spent two summers interning with the Dallas Cowboys,” where she was an on-air reporter for a Cowboys segment called “The Blitz.”

She is a native of Dallas, Texas. She also co-founded Hawk and Sloane, “an essential oil spray company,” reports the Mirror.



She described how they met to Deadspin, saying, “I met him two years ago when I was an intern with the Cowboys. I was doing their off-season show The Blitz. And I had worked there over the summer so we had met then. I was underage. Then, two years later, he broke up with his girlfriend. I broke up with my boyfriend. And I got back to Dallas to do Special Edition. The Cowboys broadcasting department who I am really close with were like, ‘Hey buddy, we hired your intern friend again.’ We ended up going out and have been going to dinner every since.”