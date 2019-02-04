Travis Scott Kids and Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Travis Scott will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with Maroon 5 on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Scott’s fan are always looking to stay up-to-date on the rapper’s personal life, so read on for details about his family and children.

Scott’s been dating Kylie Jenner since 2017 and the two share a daughter together – Stormi Webster – who recently celebrated her first birthday on February 1.

Jenner revealed her secret pregnancy with Stormi during the 2017 Super Bowl on Feb. 4, so Scott’s upcoming performance at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show holds some sentimental value. Here’s what you need to know about Scott’s family life:

1. Scott & Jenner Have Been Dating Since 2017 & May Tie The Knot in the Near Future

Although there have been rumors that the couple has already tied the knot, there has been nothing to actually confirm the two are married yet. However, with Scott’s upcoming Super Bowl performance, fans are hoping the rapper may pop the question during the show.

And while they’ve kept us guessing with months on whether or not they are “hubby” and “wifey,” it looks like the lovebirds could be headed for the aisle very soon, if they haven’t already.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Scott opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend, revealing that he’s in the process of planning a proposal.

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way,” he told Rolling Stone. “People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bullshit-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro…I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.”

2. Jenner Kept Her Pregnancy Secret Until She Gave Birth

After months of speculation, rumors and tabloid headlines about a possible hidden pregnancy, Jenner announced in February of 2018 that she had given birth to a baby girl just days before the announcement.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys,” Jenner, 20, tweeted. “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

She followed the announcement with the release of a video, “To Our Daughter,” which you can view later in this article. The video is 11 minutes long and documents her entire pregnancy.

3. Jenner Says She Chose to Keep Her Pregnancy From The Media So Her Baby Wouldn’t Be Affected by Stress

In September, 2017, tabloids were already speculating that she and Scott were expecting. However, neither Jenner nor her family ever publicly confirmed the news, and she mostly remained out of the spotlight throughout her pregnancy.

“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned,” she wrote in a statement. “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

She added: “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.”

4. Jenner Released a Video Documenting Her Pregnancy Following The Birth of Their Daughter

The 11-minute long video that Jenner shared on her YouTube page documents her pregnancy from start to finish, including Jenner holding her sister Kim Kardashian’s newest baby, holidays with the family, and her many fast-food, pregnancy cravings. She also taped her close friends and loved ones talking about how excited they were when she confided in them that she was expecting. Many of them described Jenner as wanting to become a mother for some time.

“Your mother and I were living our lives, having fun,” Jenner’s close friend, Jordyn Woods, says on camera. “She met your father and they just hit it off. Chemistry.”

Woods continued: “One day I was in your mom’s bathroom with her, and she took a little test. . . . Then she passed it to me after, like, ‘Surprise!’ ”

In announcing the news, Jenner wrote that “pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it.”

5. The Couple Celebrated Stormi’s 1st Birthday With Sweet Social Media Posts About Their Daughter

Scott recently celebrated Stormi’s birthday by releasing her own custom tour merchandise inspired by his latest album Astroworld. The tie-dye and sky blue designs feature a sun, cloud and lightning bolt design to symbolize Stormi’s name. The “Stormiworld” pieces also read, “It’s my birthday I can fly if I want to.”

Scott wrote a beautiful tribute on social media to his daughter for her first birthday, writing in all caps how much she means to him, calling her “my queen, my heart, my air, my everything.”

“ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRIT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE.”

Jenner also posted a sweet message to Stormi on social media. “How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm,” Kylie wrote. “My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

