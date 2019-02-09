Ty Jerome Injury: Latest on Virginia Star’s Back Ahead of Duke Game

The Virginia Cavaliers have a marquee matchup Saturday night when they welcome the Duke Blue Devils and their core of star freshman to town. While the Cavaliers are currently the favorites in this game, one key topic to discuss is the status of guard Ty Jerome. Virginia could be shorthanded due to Jerome’s lingering back injury and if so, they would likely have a tall task to knock off the Blue Devils.

The junior guard missed the team’s previous game against the Miami Hurricanes, a 56-46 home win, due to a back injury. Fortunately, he’s had a full week off since that point and the hope is that he’ll be able to suit up for this nationally-televised matchup with Zion Williamson and company.

While Jerome’s status has yet to be decided at this point, there’s been a few mixed rumors and reports. Let’s take a look at the latest on Jerome’s outlook and what it could mean for Virginia.

Latest on Ty Jerome’s Injury Status

UPDATE: Jerome is expected to play, according to the latest reports, but may come off the bench for Saturday’s game.

#UVA game notes list Ty Jerome coming off bench today, Kehei Clark starting again. Awaiting Cavaliers arrival onto court for pregame warmups. — Gene Wang (@gene_wang) February 9, 2019

Prior to this update, there had been a few reports mixed in, but nothing details Jerome’s exact outlook. In some positive news, SB Nation’s Eric Hobeck stated that he’s hearing Jerome will indeed suit up against the Blue Devils.

Hearing from multiple sources close to #UVA that Ty Jerome will play against Duke tomorrow night. — Eric Hobeck (@eric_hobeck) February 8, 2019

There was some good insight provided by analyst Jerry Ratcliffe, who covers the team and ACC in general. He cited earlier this week that head coach Tony Bennett stated things are “moving in the right direction” while adding that he thinks nothing will keep Jerome from playing.

UVA hasn't said anything about Ty Jerome's health except Tony said Saturday things were moving in the right direction. But if I know Ty as well as I think I do, NOTHING will stop him from playing in this game. — Jerry Ratcliffe (@JerryRatcliffe) February 8, 2019

Filling Void if Ty Jerome Misses Duke Game

If Jerome is unable to go, it’ll likely be freshman guard Kihei Clark who steps in as a starter. On the season, he’s averaging 25.8 minutes, 4.7 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. Clark started in place of Jerome during the win over Miami and logged 37 minutes while scoring nine points with six assists and five rebounds, but did total six turnovers as well.

The young guard would likely have his hands full in a potential matchup with Tre Jones, who missed the first matchup against Duke. Clark played 18 minutes in that game, scoring two points with one rebound and one assist. Jerome’s presence was felt in the tough 72-70 loss back in mid-January, as he tallied 14 points with four assists and four rebounds.

Regardless of the Virginia guard’s status, De’Andre Hunter (14.7 points per game) and Kyle Guy (14.5 ppg) are going to be tasked with a heavy offensive workload. The team’s two leading scorers would shoulder even more than normal without Jerome, while Braxton Key (7.1 ppg) would also see more work on that end.

