WATCH: Paul George Drains Half Court Buzzer Beater Against Nuggets

With time running out in the 3rd quarter and the Thunder down 16 points, Paul George said “enough was enough” and pulled up from near half court to drain a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

George has posted one of the most impressive seasons to date and is one of the leading candidates in the NBA MVP race. Alongside fellow MVP candidate Russell Westbrook, George has put together his best statistical season to date. More than simply putting up big numbers, George has assumed the role of late-game closer for the Thunder and has been instrumental in their turnaround on the season.

One of the best two-way players in the league, George gives the Thunder a plus defender in the backcourt (Westbrook) and a plus defender down low (Steven Adams) to pair up with the elite defense that George brings to the table. Behind their three-headed defensive monster, the Thunder post the 3rd best defensive rating in the league.

Paul George’s Offensive Impact

In Paul George, the Thunder have been able to (almost) fill the void Kevin Durant left on the offensive side of the basketball. Russell Westbrook has always operated better with another star to play alongside and despite posting some of the best individual numbers during the Thunder’s dark years, did so at an incredibly inefficient clip. George has helped to take a massive load of Westbrook’s shoulders and has even usurped most of the late game closing responsibilities from Russell.

Westbrook operates best when able to drive and collapse the defense before kicking out to an open shooter. George not only gives him one of the better spot up shooters in the league but offers him a secondary playmaker capable of creating his own shot off the dribble.

Paul George’s Defensive Impact

As mentioned earlier, George’s elite wing defense has helped to give the Thunder an answer for just about any offense the NBA can throw at them. With a pesky Westbrook hounding the perimeter and Steven Adams patrolling the paint, George is free to aggressively guard the wing knowing that he has help behind him. George does a fantastic job at creating turnovers which in turn plays perfectly into Westbrook’s excellent transition game.

Especially in today’s NBA where versatile offensive wings reign supreme, George’s lockdown defense becomes even more important. In George, the Thunder have an option that can at least slow down the elite wings the Thunder will inevitably see in the playoffs. From the Warrior’s Kevin Durant to the Buck’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (not that anyone but the Warriors will make it out of the West), George at least provides the Thunder with an answer to some of the biggest mismatches in the NBA.