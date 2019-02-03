Where Is the 2019 Super Bowl Location? What Stadium Is It In?

Super Bowl 53 is being held in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This is the third time that the Super Bowl is being hosted by Atlanta. In 1994, the Super Bowl came to Atlanta and then in 2000, it was held at the Georgia Dome. According to CBS Sports, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is home to the Falcons.

For those looking for directions to the stadium or are just curious, the address of the stadium is 1 AMB Drive Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30313.

The stadium opened in August 2017 and in addition to hosting this year’s Super Bowl, the stadium is set to hold the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four. The full-service restaurant at the stadium, Molly B’s, was named for Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s mother, as reported by CBS Sports.

According to CNET, there are temporary bans on drones and similar technology over the stadium, and the FBI has already been taking action. In a tweet posted by the FBI’s Atlanta office, it stated, “#FBI Atlanta is reiterating the message that #ATLSB53 is a #NODRONEZONE after six were confiscated yesterday for violating the current TFR in place. #SBPublicSafety @FAANews.” CNET has reported that, “On game day, drones are banned from flying within a 30-nautical-mile radius of the stadium up to 17,999 feet in altitude, from 5:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. EST.”

At this year’s game, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the New England Patriots. For the halftime show, Maroon 5 is the headlining performer, with Travis Scott and Big Boi joining the band for the gig. Ahead of the big halftime show, USA Today reported that Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine, said this year’s halftime performance will have a strong hip hop influence. Levine said, “This is the show that’s gonna have the biggest hip-hop presence that there’s ever been on the show. I can’t look back and find that to have been the case before. So, (Travis) is it. He’s the man right now and he comes in hot.”

Usually, the headline performer of the Super Bowl participates in a press conference prior to the big game, but this year, it didn’t happen. The NFL stated that, “Starting with the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show announcement, we began a cross-platform rollout of behind-the-scenes footage and content from each of the halftime performers. Instead of hosting a press conference, this social and digital media rollout will continue through Sunday across our owned and operated media assets as well as through the platforms of the artists.” Previous halftime performers have included Britney Spears, Coldplay, New Kids on the Block, Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Aerosmith, and many others.

When it comes to the other performers involved in the game, Gladys Knight is set to deliver this year’s National Anthem and the “America the Beautiful” performance will be sung by Chloe x Halle.

As far as compensation goes, halftime show performers are not paid, though their expenses and production costs are covered by the NFL. The same goes for the pre-game performers for the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful”.