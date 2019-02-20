WWE Fastlane 2019: Matches & Predictions

Now that the Elimination Chamber event has come to a close, there’s one last stop on the Road to WrestleMania 35.

On March 10, the Superstars of Raw and SmackDown Live will settle their differences before the big show at Fastlane. This final pit stop is known for featuring big title matches that’ll decide who’ll be holding each title at ‘Mania. SD Live’s Tag Team titles and the WWE Championship are two of the prizes that will be up for grabs. But plenty more title defenses will take place on this PPV. This event will have a major impact on how the rest of the WrestleMania 35 card will shape up, no doubt.

Here’s a full breakdown of each announced Fastlane 2019 match and who’ll probably come out on top.

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: So my prediction for this match when it took place at the Elimination Chamber show was off. Like, way off. I figured that The Miz and Shane were going to hold onto the titles until this show or even a few weeks before ‘Mania 35. Imagine my shock when The Usos knocked off the former champs in a stunning upset! Now The Miz and Shane are the ones coming in as the challengers and that’s something I truly didn’t foresee. When the first match between these teams wrapped up, it looked as if The Miz was close to snapping and turning on Shane. But that shockingly didn’t come to pass – Miz simply walked his hurt partner to the back and lamented their surprise loss.

As for this rematch though, I see things going down a lot differently. The Miz and Shane will fight even harder than before against The Usos. And The Usos will go just as hard as the former champs. I can see an instance or two where Shane mistakenly gets in the way of The Miz, which will push The Miz that much closer to the edge. Once Shane ends up eating the final pin, it’ll give The Miz all the reasoning he needs to finally turn on his former bestie. And as everyone already suspected, this moment will be the catalyst for The Miz vs. Shane McMahon at ‘Mania 35.

Daniel Bryan (c) (with Rowan) vs. Kofi Kingston (with Big E and Xavier Woods) (WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: The final portion of the 2019 Elimination Chamber main event reminded me of why I love wrestling. This sport provides moments where the emotional pull of a match has you in disbelief of everything taking place in front of you. Kofi’s recent Gauntlet match performance got the crowd behind him in a major way.

He took every bit of the goodwill he attained from that match into the Elimination Chamber and looked amazing all over again. Even though he left the match without the WWE Championship, he exited the arena with the WWE Universe still chanting his name. Fast forward to the SmackDown Live after Elimination Chamber and Kofi did the unthinkable – he pinned Daniel Bryan (FINALLY!). By acquiring the winning pin over the current WWE Champion, Kofi earned the right to receive the biggest title shot he’s ever attained.

To be honest, this moment should have happened back in 2009 during Kofi’s feud with Randy Orton. But we all know how that turned out, sadly. Anyways, Daniel and Kofi are going to put on one of the best matches of 2019. Add on an extra 15-minutes to the mini-match they both put on at the end of the Elimination Chamber and that’s what you’re gonna get here. Daniel’s definitely retaining the title here, but this won’t be the end of Kofi’s renewed singles push. Here’s a big prediction – Kofi will capture the WWE Championship in 2019! If Jinder Mahal can hold it, anyone can. And Kofi’s more than deserving of that honor.