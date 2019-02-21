Paul George Addresses Zion Williamson Injury, Spoke to Nike About Shoes

When Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson went down Wednesday night against the North Carolina Tar Heels, there was a mixture of confusion and concern, among other emotions. The freshman phenom’s foot broke completely through his Nike shoe, and it resulted in a knee injury for the player dubbed as the likely No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

After the injury occurred, many poured out their thoughts and wishes to Williamson, but it was an interesting situation for Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George. Zion was wearing George’s custom Nike shoe during the injury, and on Thursday, the NBA star addressed the situation. As ESPN’s Royce Young revealed, George wished Williamson well and said that he’s spoken with Nike about the incident.

“First, I just want to wish him all the best. I don’t know the severity of the injury right now, but just wish him the best through the recovery if it is something severe. Honestly, I’m just there for him through that time of being hurt and being injured – big stage, big game, him not being able to play in that.” George stated. “Outside of that, I don’t necessarily know what happened, how it happened. I talked with Nike to see what went wrong and what happened with the shoe. I take pride in that, my shoe has been a successful shoe, not only in college but in the NBA.”

It’s a tough situation, and obviously no one should point any fingers at George for this (although he did receive a decent number of tweets after the injury). Heavy.com’s Jon Adams did the research to find out that it was the Thunder star’s shoe that was being worn.

