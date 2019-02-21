Zion Williamson Injury Update: Positive Update on Duke Star’s Status

The Duke Blue Devils were left holding their breath just over 30 seconds into Wednesday’s game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Star freshman Zion Williamson went down with one of the strangest injuries you’ll see, as his foot broke through his shoe and he immediately went to the floor.

Here’s a look at the scene, which resulted in Williamson limping off shortly after and taking a seat on the bench.

Zion injured after he DESTROYS HIS SHOE ?????WTF pic.twitter.com/NEdfGkD9GF — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 21, 2019

After Williamson went to the bench, he sat for a minute with two coaches/trainers while it seemed as though they were getting a new shoe. It’s unknown whether or not that was the case, though, and there seems to be some concern aside from what was believed to be the initial diagnosis.

Zion Williamson Holds Knee After Injury

One thing that stands out from the first video is that Williamson seemed to be holding his knee and not his ankle/foot area. There has yet to be any official update on the injury, though, so at this point, it’s purely speculation. Regardless, the concern is obviously incredibly high, as close to midway through the first half Zion has remained back in the locker room.

You can see a photo of Williamson holding his knee, as Ben Golliver of the Washington Post revealed.

Duke’s Zion Williamson exited the court and has yet to return to the bench after leaving court early in first half after awkward slip… pic.twitter.com/ln9mihy6Jp — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 21, 2019

Adam Rowe of 247Sports added a concerning update shortly after when revealing that Williamson’s stepfather brought his mom back to the locker room a bit after the injury.

Zion Williamson's stepdad just came out from the locker room to bring his mom back. Not a good sign. — Adam Rowe (@AdamRoweTDD) February 21, 2019

We’ll update as additional information comes to light, but obviously, the latest piece of news isn’t a great sign.

Duke Rules Zion Williamson Out for Game

UPDATE: With roughly six minutes to go until halftime, Duke announced that Williamson will be out for the remainder of the game, as Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported. The injury being labeled as a knee injury.

Duke announces Zion Williamson is OUT with a knee injury. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 21, 2019

It was announced shortly after that there was no additional news or updates provided on his status. It’s unlikely that there will be anything additional provided before the end of the game, but we’ll be sure to update this post if any new info comes to light.

Latest Updates on Zion Williamson

Coach K later revealed that the Duke star had suffered a mild knee sprain and that his knee is stable, per Tim Reynolds and the Associated Press. He also made a statement after the game and revealed that the team will know the length of time Williamson will miss on Thursday.

Coach K: “We’re very concerned about Zion. It’s a mild knee sprain. We will know about length of time tomorrow. It’s stable. Obviously it has an impact. You lose the NPOY on the 1st play.” pic.twitter.com/SCq6DBjnkJ — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 21, 2019

As Duke revealed on Twitter on Thursday evening, Williamson’s injury has been diagnosed as a Grade 1 right knee sprain and he will be day-to-day.

NEWS: Zion Williamson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right knee sprain. He is progressing as expected, and his status is day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/H8YUZGnOyc — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 21, 2019

