AAC Tournament 2019: Bracket, Schedule & Seeds

Getty UCF and Houston are both likely headed to the NCAA tournament.

The AAC tournament is right around the corner as teams look to solidify their resume for the selection committee. The AAC could have as many as four teams make the NCAA tournament depending on how the conference tournament plays out.

Houston takes on Cincinnati in the final game of the regular season. A Cincinnati win would give them a share of the regular season AAC title, while a loss would allow Houston to win outright. The Cougars have already secured at least a share of the title.

UCF and Temple are two additional teams with a good chance to dance come March Madness. Memphis is the host of the AAC tournament and is also looking to make some noise.

“It’s gratifying personally,” Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson told Paper City Mag. “But I’m proud of our program. Proud of our trainers. Proud of our wives. Proud of our staff. Our basketball program is like a little cocoon.”

Here’s a look at the AAC schedule, seeds and bracket based on the current standings.

AAC Tournament Bracket 2019

Here’s a look at the AAC tournament schedule and seeding based on the current standings. We will continue to update this as AAC games are completed.

FIRST ROUND QUARTERFINALS SEMIFINALS CHAMPIONSHIP
8 Tulsa
1 Houston
9 UConn
5 Memphis
4 Temple
12 Tulane
7 USF
2 Cincinnati
10 SMU
6 Wichita State
3 UCF
11 ECU

AAC Tournament Schedule 2019

Here’s a look at the AAC tournament schedule based on the current standings. We will continue to update this as AAC games go final throughout the weekend.

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV
Thurs., March 14 8 Tulsa vs. 9 UCONN 1 p.m. ESPNU
Thurs., March 14 5 Memphis vs. 12 Tulane 3 p.m. ESPNU
Thurs., March 14 7 USF vs. 10 SMU 8 p.m. ESPNU
Thurs., March 14 6 Wichita St. vs. 11 ECU 10 p.m. ESPNU
Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 1 Houston 12 p.m. ESPN2
Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 4 Temple 2 p.m. ESPN2
Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 2 Cincinnati 7 p.m. ESPNU
Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 3 UCF 9 p.m. ESPNU
Sat., March 16 Semifinals 3 p.m. ESPN2
Sat., March 16 Semifinals 5 p.m. ESPN2
Sun., March 17 Championship 3:15 p.m. ESPN

 

  • Published
