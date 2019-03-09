ACC Tournament 2019: Bracket & Schedule

ACC Tournament 2019: Bracket & Schedule

Getty Duke and North Carolina are hoping to square off again in the ACC tournament.

The ACC tournament tips off in just as few days as teams look to solidify their resume before March Madness. The 2019 ACC tournament starts on Tuesday, March 12 and the championship is on Saturday, March 16.

It is arguably the deepest conference tournament in the country with five teams ranked in the top 15. The big story is the status of Zion Williamson who has been sidelined with a knee injury. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski noted he expects Williamson to play.

“He’s getting more confidence, and we just have to get him in shape,” Krzyzewski told ESPN. “I don’t think he’ll be ready for [UNC] … but I would be surprised if he wasn’t ready by the ACC tournament.”

Duke, Virginia and North Carolina all have a chance to get a No. 1 seed. If one of these three teams win the tournament, they likely solidify their status as a No. 1 seed when March Madness tips off.

Here’s a look at the ACC tournament bracket, seeding and schedule based on the current standings.

ACC Tournament Schedule 2019

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV
Tues., March 12 12 Miami vs. 13 Wake Forest 12 p.m. ESPN
Tues., March 12 10 Georgia Tech vs. 15 Notre Dame 2 p.m. ESPN
Tues., March 12 11 Boston College vs. 14 Pitt 7 p.m. ESPN
Wed., March 13 8 NC State vs. 9 Clemson 12 p.m. ESPN
Wed., March 13 TBD vs. 5 Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN
Wed., March 13 TBD vs. 7 Syracuse 7 p.m. ESPN2
Wed., March 13 TBD vs. 6 Louisville 9 p.m. ESPN2
Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. No. 1 Virginia 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. No. 4 FSU 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. No. 2 UNC 7 p.m. ESPN
Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. No. 3 Duke 9 p.m. ESPN
Fri., March 15 Semifinals 7 p.m. ESPN
Fri., March 15 Semifinals 9 p.m. ESPN
Sat., March 16 Championship 8:30 p.m. ESPN

ACC Tournament Bracket 2019

FIRST ROUND SECOND ROUND QUARTERFINALS SEMIFINALS CHAMPIONSHIP
9 Clemson
1 Virginia
8 NC State
12 Miami 4 Florida State
5 Virginia Tech
13 Wake Forest
10 Georgia Tech 2 UNC
7 Syracuse
15 Notre Dame
11 BC 3 Duke
6 Louisville
14 Pitt
