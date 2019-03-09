ACC Tournament 2019: Bracket & Schedule

The ACC tournament tips off in just as few days as teams look to solidify their resume before March Madness. The 2019 ACC tournament starts on Tuesday, March 12 and the championship is on Saturday, March 16.
It is arguably the deepest conference tournament in the country with five teams ranked in the top 15. The big story is the status of Zion Williamson who has been sidelined with a knee injury. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski noted he expects Williamson to play.
“He’s getting more confidence, and we just have to get him in shape,” Krzyzewski told ESPN. “I don’t think he’ll be ready for [UNC] … but I would be surprised if he wasn’t ready by the ACC tournament.”
Duke, Virginia and North Carolina all have a chance to get a No. 1 seed. If one of these three teams win the tournament, they likely solidify their status as a No. 1 seed when March Madness tips off.
Here’s a look at the ACC tournament bracket, seeding and schedule based on the current standings.
ACC Tournament Schedule 2019
Here’s a look at the ACC tournament schedule and seeding based on the current standings. We will continue to update this as ACC games are completed.
|DATE
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)/TV
|Tues., March 12
|12 Miami vs. 13 Wake Forest
|12 p.m. ESPN
|Tues., March 12
|10 Georgia Tech vs. 15 Notre Dame
|2 p.m. ESPN
|Tues., March 12
|11 Boston College vs. 14 Pitt
|7 p.m. ESPN
|Wed., March 13
|8 NC State vs. 9 Clemson
|12 p.m. ESPN
|Wed., March 13
|TBD vs. 5 Virginia Tech
|2 p.m. ESPN
|Wed., March 13
|TBD vs. 7 Syracuse
|7 p.m. ESPN2
|Wed., March 13
|TBD vs. 6 Louisville
|9 p.m. ESPN2
|Thurs., March 14
|TBD vs. No. 1 Virginia
|12:30 p.m. ESPN
|Thurs., March 14
|TBD vs. No. 4 FSU
|2:30 p.m. ESPN
|Thurs., March 14
|TBD vs. No. 2 UNC
|7 p.m. ESPN
|Thurs., March 14
|TBD vs. No. 3 Duke
|9 p.m. ESPN
|Fri., March 15
|Semifinals
|7 p.m. ESPN
|Fri., March 15
|Semifinals
|9 p.m. ESPN
|Sat., March 16
|Championship
|8:30 p.m. ESPN
ACC Tournament Bracket 2019
|FIRST ROUND
|SECOND ROUND
|QUARTERFINALS
|SEMIFINALS
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|9 Clemson
|1 Virginia
|8 NC State
|12 Miami
|4 Florida State
|5 Virginia Tech
|13 Wake Forest
|10 Georgia Tech
|2 UNC
|7 Syracuse
|15 Notre Dame
|11 BC
|3 Duke
|6 Louisville
|14 Pitt