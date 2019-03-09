ACC Tournament 2019: Bracket & Schedule

The ACC tournament tips off in just as few days as teams look to solidify their resume before March Madness. The 2019 ACC tournament starts on Tuesday, March 12 and the championship is on Saturday, March 16.

It is arguably the deepest conference tournament in the country with five teams ranked in the top 15. The big story is the status of Zion Williamson who has been sidelined with a knee injury. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski noted he expects Williamson to play.

“He’s getting more confidence, and we just have to get him in shape,” Krzyzewski told ESPN. “I don’t think he’ll be ready for [UNC] … but I would be surprised if he wasn’t ready by the ACC tournament.”

Duke, Virginia and North Carolina all have a chance to get a No. 1 seed. If one of these three teams win the tournament, they likely solidify their status as a No. 1 seed when March Madness tips off.

Here’s a look at the ACC tournament bracket, seeding and schedule based on the current standings.

ACC Tournament Schedule 2019

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV Tues., March 12 12 Miami vs. 13 Wake Forest 12 p.m. ESPN Tues., March 12 10 Georgia Tech vs. 15 Notre Dame 2 p.m. ESPN Tues., March 12 11 Boston College vs. 14 Pitt 7 p.m. ESPN Wed., March 13 8 NC State vs. 9 Clemson 12 p.m. ESPN Wed., March 13 TBD vs. 5 Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN Wed., March 13 TBD vs. 7 Syracuse 7 p.m. ESPN2 Wed., March 13 TBD vs. 6 Louisville 9 p.m. ESPN2 Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. No. 1 Virginia 12:30 p.m. ESPN Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. No. 4 FSU 2:30 p.m. ESPN Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. No. 2 UNC 7 p.m. ESPN Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. No. 3 Duke 9 p.m. ESPN Fri., March 15 Semifinals 7 p.m. ESPN Fri., March 15 Semifinals 9 p.m. ESPN Sat., March 16 Championship 8:30 p.m. ESPN

ACC Tournament Bracket 2019

