ACC Tournament 2019: Bracket, Schedule & Scores [Updated]

The ACC tournament showcases one of the deepest fields in the country. The first two days of ACC games will feature some of the lower teams in the bracket. The top four teams (Virginia, North Carolina, Duke and Florida State) tip off on Thursday, March 14th.

Zion Williamson is the big story heading into the tournament. After being day-to-day for the last several weeks, Williamson is expected to play on Thursday when the Blue Devils begin tournament play.

“We should be getting Zion back,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski explained to the News & Observer.

Duke is not as optimistic about Marques Bolden who suffered a knee injury early against North Carolina in the regular season finale. Barring a major comeback, Bolden will not play in the ACC tournament.

“There’s no way Marques will be ready for the ACC Tournament,” Krzyzewski told the News & Observer. “Whatever grade (the sprain) is, he’s not going to be well in one week.”

There is a lot on the line in Charlotte with multiple teams having a chance to land a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The focus may be on Duke and North Carolina but it is Virginia that came away with the ACC regular season title.

“You always hope, but you never know,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said, per 247 Sports. “I knew that we needed everybody. We used our theme of united pursuit. We’re going to pursue it for all we’re worth and be united in the hard stuff and in the successes. The guys certainly improved and we got lifts. It was really different guys at different times and the key guys had terrific years. But, to be able to do it in this league over almost three months and 18 games, it’s really a test of consistency and they answered the bell.”

Here is a look at the ACC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

ACC Tournament Schedule & Scores 2019

Here’s a look at the ACC tournament schedule and scores. We will continue to update this as ACC games are completed.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV Tues., March 12 12 Miami 79 vs. 13 Wake Forest 71 F 12 p.m. ESPN Tues., March 12 10 Georgia Tech vs. 15 Notre Dame 2 p.m. ESPN Tues., March 12 11 Boston College vs. 14 Pitt 7 p.m. ESPN Wed., March 13 8 NC State vs. 9 Clemson 12 p.m. ESPN Wed., March 13 TBD vs. 5 Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN Wed., March 13 TBD vs. 7 Louisville 7 p.m. ESPN2 Wed., March 13 TBD vs. 6 Syracuse 9 p.m. ESPN2 Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. No. 1 Virginia 12:30 p.m. ESPN Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. No. 4 FSU 2:30 p.m. ESPN Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. No. 2 UNC 7 p.m. ESPN Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. No. 3 Duke 9 p.m. ESPN Fri., March 15 Semifinals 7 p.m. ESPN Fri., March 15 Semifinals 9 p.m. ESPN Sat., March 16 Championship 8:30 p.m. ESPN

ACC Tournament Bracket 2019

Here’s a look at the current ACC bracket, and we will continue to update this as ACC games are completed. Teams listed in italics have advanced to the next round.