Ali Krieger & Ashlyn Harris: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are two professional soccer players who announced their engagement to People on March 13.

To People, Harris, 33, explained, “We became really close friends, and we just hung out, we clicked, and we had so much in common. We always sat next to each other on the bus and on flights, and we kind of just talked about our dreams and our hopes and what we wanted to do one day when we grew up. Because at the time, we were kids.”

Krieger currently plays for Orlando Pride, per her website, and so does Harris. Additionally, Harris is the goalkeeper for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, and Krieger is a defender.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Harris & Krieger Have Been Dating For Nine Years

Harris and Krieger met in 2010, according to their interview with People. “Here we are nine years later,” Harris explained, “”and we’re going to be getting married this year.”

To the publication, Harris and Krieger explained that they didn’t initially open up about their relationship to their coworkers. Krieger said, “We wanted to be professional and make sure that we showed up every day and did our job and it wasn’t just because we were together, it was because we love what we do, and we’re really good at what we do. And that was most important for us.”

2. Krieger, 34, Is Drawn to Harris’ ‘Creativity & Ambition’

To People, Krieger explained that she was drawn to a specific aspect of Harris’ personality. She said, “I find [her creativity and ambition] so attractive, and the way that she makes me a better person. I think that I’m very quiet and reserved. Since being with Ash, I really feel like I’ve blossomed into the woman that I want to be, and she’s helped me become the woman I am.”

As for Harris, she said, “It was her big, beautiful brown eyes. She has these unbelievable tiger eyes. I just felt like every time she was talking, I wasn’t even paying attention to what she was saying.”

3. Krieger Graduated From Penn State, & Played Pro Soccer in Germany After College

According to her professional bio, Krieger graduated from Penn State at a time when the USWNT pro league was shut down. So she went to Germany. She explained in her bio, “I wasn’t ready to work a day job yet. I felt like I really needed to keep playing. My dream was to make the National Team, and I thought maybe I could get there by going to play abroad.”

Krieger decided to play soccer in Germany, where she said the culture shift was difficult to adjust to. “Even though their English was really good,” Krieger said, “if they can’t speak it perfectly, they just won’t do it. I didn’t speak to some of my teammates for half a year.”

Per her bio, Krieger’s last name means “warrior” in German, and her teammates call her “Warrior Princess.” She says in her bio, “Deep down, I’m really girly. I wear mascara every day; I put it on just to get the mail. I never leave the house without it – it’s like my war paint. I always have it on – especially for games.”

4. Harris Almost Became a Professional Surfer Before She Chose Soccer

In a Q&A with the USWNT in 2004, Harris talked about her love of surfing, which almost led to a professional career. She said, “Satellite Beach and Cocoa Beach, [Florida] are chill. When there are waves there, they break really good because of the reef.”

In the Q&A, Harris talked about how she dealt with anxiety. She said, “Nervous is a good thing for me. When I really care about something, that’s when I get really nervous. I just get in my zone and get focused and worry about what I have to do on the field and not get caught up in the crowd yelling at us.”

Per her USWNT bio, Harris majored in communications at college, and said that she has a lot of tattoos because “my body is a canvas; it tells my story; it’s personal and real.”

5. Harris & Krieger Confirmed They Will Be Married Later in the Year

To People, Harris and Krieger confirmed that they will be married later in the year. They didn’t say when the date would be, exactly, but they did say it would likely happen at the end of 2019, in Florida, where they both play.

Surprisingly enough, Harris and Krieger have already been engaged for several months. Per People, Harris proposed in September, while the two were in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Krieger said,